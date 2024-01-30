 Skip to main content
Wow! This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is 46% off right now

LG - UltraGear 32” LED QHD AMD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible with HDR 10 (DisplayPort, HDMI) - Black
LG

If you’ve spent on gaming PC deals, your next purchase should be on monitor deals because you wouldn’t want to waste your upgrades on an outdated screen. It doesn’t have to be another major investment though, as there are affordable but top-quality choices like the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It’s currently an even more attractive option because of Walmart’s offer that slashes its price to just $187 from $349, for savings of $162. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get the monitor at 46% off though, as it’s only available for a limited time.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor

The 32-inch screen of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s range of recommended sizes — it’s large enough to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games without getting too expensive. To make playing video games an even more immersive experience, the monitor offers QHD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the display, and a 1ms response time that allows you to engage with fast reactions. It also supports HDR10, for rich colors and contrast that will further enhance the quality of in-game cinematics, as well as AMD’s FreeSync that eliminates stuttering and screen tearing.

The stylish design of the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor makes it a seamless addition to any gaming desktop setup, but it’s also functional as its base may be adjusted to the tilt that’s perfect for you. The screen also has anti-glare properties and virtually no bezels, removing possible distractions that will make you lose focus.

Your gaming PC setup deserves a modern display like the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor, which you can currently get from Walmart with a 46% discount that lowers its price to an affordable $187 from $349. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at $162 in savings though, so if you want the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor delivered to your doorstep for nearly half-price, the only way to make sure of that is to proceed with the purchase right now.

