This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today

Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Slate

While we would have liked to see an RTX 3060 Ti on the Slate, the RTX 3060 that it comes with is still relatively powerful and almost makes the list of best graphics cards on the market. It can handle 2k resolutions relatively well, although there may be some compromises regarding graphics and refresh rate. Even so, there are a lot of great gaming monitor deals you can take advantage of that will give you the wiggle room to prioritize what you find the most important in gaming. Luckily, the RTX 3060 is paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600, which is a mid-range CPU that can handle most games with ease and can handle at least some heavier productivity apps, like editing software, and potentially even streaming to Twitch.

As for RAM, you get a relatively nice 16GB of DDR4, which is what we like to see in a gaming computer, although the 500GB of SSD is slightly on the lower side, especially since it’s also used as a boot drive. As such, we’d probably go for one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the storage and keep the games on the internal SSD. iBUYPOWER also throws in Windows 11 so that you’re working on the latest operating system, as well as a mouse and keyboard, although these don’t always tend to be great, so we’d take a look at the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice instead.

Overall, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent pre-built gaming rig to grab, especially if you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch. That’s especially the case given Best Buy’s discount down to $900 from $1,000, although we’d also encourage you to check out some other gaming PC deals for alternatives.

