Looking for a small TV? This 24-inch smart TV is only $100

Not every TV you get needs to be massive. If you need a TV for your lounge, bedroom, or studio apartment, then you probably don’t need to look at 60-inch 4K TV deals that take up a ton of space. That’s why we’re jumping at the chance to share one of the best Best Buy TV deals for a small TV we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can pick up this 24-inch Insignia F20 HD smart TV for just $100, which is a big $70 off the regular price of $170. Keep reading to find out how this unit can bring entertainment into any room.

While this won’t blow you away like the best TVs of 2022 will, the Insignia 24-inch F20 HD smart TV is an excellent value option if you’re looking to add a screen to a small space. This compact set fits into practically any setting or floor layout, so you can add it to your bedroom or even your kid’s bedroom. Thanks to the sturdy stand, it’ll easily go on any table you have in the house. The 24-inch panel has a 720p HD resolution, which at this size is plenty for watching your favorite TV shows or live sports. It also has a maximum 3000:1 contrast ratio, which helps it achieve decent colors and detail.

While this set has three HDMI ports, you don’t need to connect any external devices or set-top boxes to start watching since it has internal smart TV functionality. All you need is a working Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet connection, and you’ll have access to millions of titles through Fire TV. It’s compatible with all of the biggest streaming apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. It also has built-in voice control support through Amazon Alexa, so you can navigate the entire world of content through just voice commands. If you buy this set right now, you’ll even get a free Amazon Echo Dot and a three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

If this sounds like the perfect TV for your home, then there’s no time to waste! Right now, you can get the 24-inch Insignia Class F20 HD smart TV at Best Buy for just $100, which is a huge $70 discount on the standard price tag of $170. Hit that Buy Now button and start watching movies from the comfort of your bed.

