Best Buy is keeping true to its namesake, currently offering one of the best deals we’ve seen for the Insignia 3.4 quart Digital Air Fryer. Originally priced at $100, this digital air fryer is currently marked down to $40, truly a “best” buy with a savings of $60. If you’re looking for a cleaner way to feed your friends on game day or want an easier way to cook your fried foods, discounts like this don’t hang around long, so make a play quickly to get this digital air fryer in your kitchen.

With digital air fryers, technology has finally moved us past the days of messy frying. The 3.4 quart digital air fryer from Insignia circulates hot air to fry food, with little or no need for cooking oil, and keeping your food frying from becoming a greasy mess. The Insignia digital air fryer maintains a small footprint, fitting nicely onto your countertop whether you want it around for entertaining others, for making your weekend meal prep more efficient, or for bringing a healthier way to preparing fried foods into your household.

The Insignia Digital Air Fryer has a temperature range of 180 to 400 degrees, making it a versatile option and capable of cooking a full range of foods. You can start building out your smart kitchen with this digital air fryer, as the touchscreen functionality brings frying into the modern age, and provides a pre-programmed menu for all sorts of popular foods. When you’re finished cooking, what little mess you’ve made is easy to handle, as the Insignia digital air fryer is safe for your dishwasher, and at 60% off, it’s safe for your wallet, too.

Regularly priced at $100 and currently discounted to $40, the Insignia 3.4 quart Digital Air Fryer offers an amazing savings of $60, so there’s no way inventory is going to last long. Head over to Best Buy now to claim one for your kitchen.

Have a larger appetite than this digital air fryer can handle? Explore all of our air fryer deals for something larger, and if you’re looking for other ways to grow your smart kitchen, check out our Instant Pot deals as well.

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

$231 $450
Innovative dual cook and speed convection with 15 cooking functions and spacious 0.95 cubic-foot oven. LED buttons, digital controls, and internal light. Oven fits a 13" pizza or 9" x 13" baking pan. more
Buy at Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker with Bluetooth

$99 $130
Cook food perfectly every time by circulating water at the exact temperature. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to manage cook time and temperature. Great for chicken, fish, beef, pork, and eggs. more
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid counter-depth style and convection cooking package

$6,620 $7,020
Package includes a 22.6-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.9-cu. ft. microwave with sensor, 5.8-cu. ft. slide-in gas convection range, and a44-decibel 3-rack dishwasher. more
Buy at Best Buy

GE 4-piece stylish finish kitchen package

$3,474 $3,550
GE bundle includes a 24.8-cu. ft. French door refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave, 5.0-cu. ft. free-standing gas range, and a 48-decibel dishwasher. more
Buy at Best Buy

Amana sleek 4-piece kitchen bundle

$2,504 $2,708
Package includes 24.5-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. microwave, 5.1-cu. ft. freestanding gas range, and a 24-inch build-in dishwasher. more
Buy at Best Buy

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$66 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two. more
Buy at Amazon
