This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today

If you need a new TV to appreciate the new soundbar, PS5 or Xbox you got during the holidays, these Best Buy TV deals are here for you. You can save $150 on one of the Best Buy TV deals available today. Instead of its $400 list price, you’ll pay just $250 for this Insignia 50-inch-class F30 Series 4K smart Fire TV. When you check out this Insignia model’s feature list, you’ll see why it qualifies as one of the top bargains to close out 2022.

Why you should buy the Insignia 4K TV

If you’ve been searching for the best 4K TVs under $500, you probably have a checklist of must-have and nice-to-have features. When you know what size TV to buy for your home, you can base the rest of your decision process on the TV’s quality and convenience factors. The Insignia F30 Series hits the major must-have image quality criteria with its 4K (2160) ultra high definition (UHD) resolution along with high dynamic range support using the HDR 10 format. With this set your home TV will have more than ample pixels for fine video details along with superior color grades and brightness. The Insignia F30’s DTS Studio Sound ensures that the TV’s audio experience rises to the level of complete immersion in the on-screen action using the two built-in speakers.

The Insignia 50-inch-class F30 Series 4K TV is a smart Fire TV, which means choice and convenience. Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant is built into the TV so you can search for your favorite TV shows, movies, or other content with voice requests. If you have additional streaming video devices plugged in to any of the Insignia’s 3 HDMI ports, you can also use Alexa to switch source inputs without hunting for the right button on the included remote control. A $40 value 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is included with this TV that you can use for voice commands for the TV. One of the TV’s HDMI ports also supports ARC and eARC audio return channels to make it simple to connect to a soundbar or audio system receiver. If you’re buying this 4K TV for your kids, you may be reassured that the Fire TV smart TV setup includes extensive Parental Controls to block channels, shows, or content ratings you don’t want them to watch.

Even at its full $400 price, the Insignia 20-inch-class F30 4K smart Fire TV is a good investment in your future entertainment. With Best Buy’s $150 discount, the chance to pick up this feature-rich 4K TV for just $250 might prompt you to buy more than one. The only concern is missing the deal if the inventory sells out, so don’t delay.

