Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $300 at Best Buy — save $100

If you’re looking for a super cheap TV, we’ve spotted one. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 50-inch Class F30 4K TV for just $300, saving you $100 off the usual price. One of the best value TV deals out there right now, it’s an ideal price for placing in any room of your house so you can enjoy 4K TV viewing everywhere. As with all Best Buy deals though, you’ll need to be quick as stock will be limited and you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Insignia might not feature on our look at the best TV brands but at this price, it’s hard to say no to, thanks to offering plenty of useful features for less. Tempting to anyone who’s been considering the best TVs under $500, it packs a lot into its low price. Besides the 4K resolution, it offers High Dynamic Range (aka HDR), DTS Studio Sound, and a LED-backlit LCD screen.

On top of all that, it offers plenty of useful side features that you also see in the best TVs. These include Alexa voice controls so you can speak to your TV rather than rely on pressing buttons. It’s ideal for searching for your favorite shows without having to type in a long name, and is easily a great timesaver. Alongside that, there’s also Fire TV support so you can access pretty much every streaming service you can think of like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, and more. There are also parental controls if you prefer to keep things more private from your family. HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support mean you can easily hook the TV up to a soundbar or AV receiver, while it’s also wall-mountable. It offers all the basics you could need to enjoy your TV viewing experience without asking you to spend a lot.

Well designed to offer plenty of options at a budget price, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 4K TV is down to just $300 at Best Buy. A savings of $100, it’s the perfect time to buy a large TV for a super low price. Buy it now while stocks last.

