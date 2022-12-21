 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $280

Jennifer Allen
By
TV with Fire Tv on.

If you’re on a budget, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV for only $280. Normally priced at $450, you save a huge $170 off the usual price meaning you get a lot for your money. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled in. If you’re keen to upgrade your living room TV while keeping costs down, you’ll appreciate this deal. We don’t know how long the TV will stay at this price, so if you’re keen to snap one up, do so sooner rather than later. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV

Insignia doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands. Don’t worry too much though. It’s Best Buy’s own brand which is also why it’s so cheap. For the price, you get all the essentials. There’s the gorgeous 4K resolution helped by its High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. That way, you get a wide range of color details, sharper contrasts, and an all-around better picture. There’s also premium sound courtesy of DTS Studio Sound so you get a more immersive experience via the two-speaker playback, improving the ambience of whatever you’re watching. Sure, this won’t rival the best TVs but it’s good quality for the price tag.

Elsewhere, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has all the key essentials for easy use. That includes Fire TV being built-in so you can stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. With access to thousands of channels and apps, there’s no shortage of options here including all your favorites. The TV also supports Alexa voice controls so you can speak to your remote rather than have to type in long commands to find what you want to watch. Easy to use, the whole family will soon get to grips with things. There are parental controls too if you want to keep things locked down away from curious young eyes.

Normally priced at $450, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is down to $280 at Best Buy meaning you save a huge $170 off the regular price. Ideally suited for anyone on a budget who still wants a big-screen experience, it’s sure to be a big hit. Buy it now before you miss out.

