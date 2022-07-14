Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

Prime Day deals may be over but there are still some awesome TV deals going on including at Best Buy, where they are offering a 70-inch TV at an amazing price. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $470, saving you $180 off the usual price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to enjoy a huge TV for your home without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, it even comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker, too. If you’re looking for a new TV, here’s why it’s worth your time.

While Insignia might not be one of the best TV brands around, it’s a fairly reliable one as it’s Best Buy’s own brand for TVs. With a decent reputation, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV includes a lot of useful features. Of course, there’s its 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range ensuring that you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. You also have DTS Studio Sound built-in so that the two speakers can provide a more realistic and immersive audio experience. Alternatively, you can use the TV’s HDMI ARC port to plug a soundbar or AV receiver directly into the TV for better sound.

Elsewhere, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has a great Alexa voice remote so that you can easily search for entertainment using your voice. It’s possible to search across apps, switch inputs, and do pretty much everything else you would expect from Alexa. The Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV offers access to thousands of channels and streaming services so there’s never any shortage of anything to watch here. You can count on support for apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and many more favorites. With three HDMI ports, parental controls, and Apple AirPlay, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has all the essential bases covered to ensure it’s a well-rounded option for your home even if it isn’t one of the best TVs.

Normally priced at $650, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is down to $470 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $650, you save $180 off the usual price so it’s a great time to buy.

