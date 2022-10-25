 Skip to main content
You can’t afford to miss this 70-inch TV deal

Jennifer Allen
Been checking out all the 70-inch TV deals and feeling frustrated that you can’t quite afford them? You’re going to love the latest TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 4K TV for $420, saving you $230 off the usual price of $650. That’s a sizeable chunk of change to be saving and you still get a good quality TV for the price. We’re not sure how long this deal is going to last so snap it up sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 4K TV

Insignia doesn’t feature among our looks at the best TV brands but it’s still fairly reliable thanks to being Best Buy’s exclusive brand for budget TVs. In the case of the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 4K TV, it has all the essentials. Besides its huge 70-inch screen, it has High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. You also get a LED-backlit LCD screen to help improve the quality. Sound-wise, it has DTS Studio Sound so it’s capable of creating realistic and immersive audio to give you a better experience.

While the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 4K TV may not compete with the very best TVs, at this price, it has a lot of what you need. Features like Alexa voice controls are useful while Fire TV is built-in so you can easily access all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and pretty much all others you can think of. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay to make streaming content from other devices easier. Finally, the TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC to make hooking it up to soundbars or AV receivers simple.

Reminding you that you can be on a budget but still afford a 70-inch TV, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 4K TV covers all the essential bases. Normally priced at $650, it’s down to $420 right now at Best Buy. Saving you $230 off the usual price, this is a great time to go big for less.

