This is the excuse you needed to finally upgrade to a 75-inch 4K TV

John Alexander
By
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.

New year. New you. New TV. As our calendar prepares to upgrade itself, it is time to upgrade our lives and the things around us. While that will absolutely entail taking on some new healthy habits, upgrading the things we use on a daily basis should 100% be included in our annual self-reevaluations. That’s why this deal on your new 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV stood out to us. We know you’ll be getting a ton out of, and it is only $550 as part of Best Buy TV deals. That’s $300 off the typical $850 price point and a wonderful way to kick off 2023.

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a directly backlit UHD TV that provides a true home theater experience. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and uses 4K active HDR, so all of your favorite shows, games, and other media will display in stunning quality. If this is an upgrade to a larger TV for you, be sure to envision the 75-inches of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV as being over five feet in width and three feet in height. Don’t be intimidated — our guide to setting up a 4K TV goes into detail about how to position your new TV and get the most out of its size with high quality picture settings.

As our 4K TV buying guide will remind you, most 4K TVs are smart T’s. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is no different. This means it has the relatively standard features of a voice-controlled remote as well as app connectivity to today’s best streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV does, however, deviate from the norm by using the Fire TV operating system, which is a fork of the Android OS you use on your phone. For many, this should mean instant comfort when switching to a Insignia F30 Series 4K TV.

So if you’re ready to pull yourself into 2023 and make those entertainment hours really count, consider getting the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV while it’s only $550 at Best Buy. However, if getting $300 off the $850 TV isn’t enough to get your attention, check out our other hot TV deals. There’s something here for everybody.

