Amazon just dropped the price of the iPad Mini by $100

iPad deals don’t get much better than being able to save $100 off the latest iPad Mini at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $499, you can buy the iPad Mini in any of the four colors it’s available in for $399, saving you $100 off the usual price. We’re assuming this is a limited-time-only deal so if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new tablet, buy it now before you miss out. It’s a great addition to any technology-loving home. Here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

One of the best iPads around, particularly if you prefer owning a smaller device, the iPad Mini is a delight to use. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks good whether you’re working on it or simply watching your favorite shows. It’s good for gaming, too, thanks to a surprisingly speedy A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine powering proceedings. There’s also the benefit of landscape stereo speakers so you’ll be able to hear everything super clearly.

Elsewhere, for those times when you need to take video calls, it has a 12MP Wide back camera as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The former is good for taking snaps while the latter ensures you’re always the center of the picture when taking a video call, looking more professional than the alternatives. It really makes a difference and you’ll wonder how you survived without it.

Strong battery life of up to 10 hours along with Touch ID support for added security all bundles together nicely to make the iPad Mini an attractive option. It even works with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so it’s ideal for sketching out designs or writing up notes. A great all-rounder, it’s no wonder the iPad Mini is one of the best tablets you can buy today.

Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $399 for a limited time at Amazon. A hefty saving of $100, this is the ideal time to commit to a new tablet for less. You won’t be disappointed by how much this improves your life.

