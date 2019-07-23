Share



Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products — Apple stuff just doesn’t really go on sale too often. However, we’ve spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro 10.5 inch tablets at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail. At this price, Walmart’s stock is sure to sell out quick, so don’t delay.

Normally $649, the Rose Gold model has been marked down to just $474. Other colors are heavily discounted too: the gold model is also $474 right right now (others are discounted less). That’s a savings of about 27%, which is pretty good by Apple standards, and the same sale Walmart ran during Amazon’s Prime Day.

If you don’t have the $799 that the current iPad Pros go for, this is a great alternative. You’re only losing about a half inch of screen size, and while the processor is the two generation old, it is sufficiently quick enough for most applications.

Another difference is the display. While both are retina displays, the newer iPad Pro’s is a Liquid Retina, which improves upon what is arguably already stunningly crisp and colorful display. To be honest, most of us will likely find the 2017 iPad Pro’s display more than sufficient, as that display was one of the best of any tablet at the time of its launch.

The two iPad Pros also have a four-speaker system, allowing the tablet to produce rich stereo sound — something you won’t find on many tablets. This feature is one of our favorites, as we do like to use our iPad Pros as entertainment devices when we’re not using them to complete our daily work at Digital Trends.

But otherwise, the two iPad Pros are awfully similar. You’ll get the same 12-megapixel camera, 10 solid hours of battery life, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO support so you’re connecting at the fastest possible speeds. For most, this will be more than enough.

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of this deal. With limited supplies of the 2017 iPad Pro available, once they’re gone, they’re gone — and it likely will be quite a while before the newer iPad Pros get similar discounts.

Looking for other great tablet and tech gadget deals? Be sure to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.