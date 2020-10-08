Prime Day is approaching quickly and Amazon is already offering Apple deals before the event. You can get the new iPad Pro 12.9 for just $949 right now, down $50 from its retail price of $999. This is one of the best iPad deals we’ve seen in a while so if you’re shopping for a new tablet, shop this Prime Day deal as soon as you can before you miss your chance. Not the iPad you were looking for? You can also check out our roundup of the latest Prime Day iPad deals to find your match.

The iPad Pro 12.9 carries 128GB of storage and the latest iPad OS operating system. This tablet is designed to outrun most conventional PC’s while giving you a camera performance that beats most iPhones. The Liquid Retina display and integrated True Tone makes every image that lights up your screen look crisp, vibrant, and heavily detailed. The highly responsive touchscreen also allows you to take notes, illustrate, or put together heavy-duty presentations with ease. There’s also Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip that gives you freedom to multitask on apps like Photoshop, Netflix, and Excel alike. If you’re deciding to take your laptop to work or to a long day of classes you’ll be happy to know that the iPad Pro runs for about 10 hours with a single charge. It also weighs in at well below 1.5 pounds, so you’ll barely feel it in your daily bag. Other features include a LiDAR sensor to pair with your AR apps and four integrated stereo-quality speakers to blast music during your much-needed breaks.

The other best part about the iPad Pro 12.9 is that it’s fully convertible into a laptop. Just add the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro is ready to replace your traditional work-from-home device. The Apple Pencil also makes taking notes and sketching easier, turning your fully convertible device into the perfect notebook. There’s also Face ID for added privacy and protection from coworkers and hackers alike.

With tablet to laptop versatility, an all-day battery life, and a vivid 12.9-inch display, you really can’t get a better tablet than the iPad Pro 12.9. Shop the iPad Pro now at the reduced price of $949 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sales. At such a good deal we expect Amazon to run out of stock soon, so don’t miss your chance to upgrade to this powerful tablet today.

