 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums

Andrew Morrisey
By

Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.

iRobot Roomba 676 — $195, was $270

The iRobot Roomba 676 smart robot vacuum.

The iRobot Roomba 600 series of robot vacuums is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. The Roomba 676 is capable of learning your cleaning habits, and then offering custom cleaning schedules. It’s able to take on the daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors, and it even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Further demonstrating its smarts, it’s able to sync up with Google Assistant to let you start a cleaning session with just your voice. And if it’s more convenient for you, the iRobot Home App allows you to get things going as well. Advanced sensors will help the Roomba 676 find its way around your house, easily navigating around furniture, walls, stairs, and pets. The Roomba 676 is able to run for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its dock and charging back up.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $399, was $550

iRobot Roomba i3+ self-empties dust bin when it returns to recharge.

If you’re uncertain how to choose a robot vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO. It has all of the great features people have come to love in the Roomba, including a three-stage cleaning that’s as powerful as it comes. This makes it great for pet owners and parents, and when you combine its cleaning capability with its smarts, it instantly becomes the perfect robot vacuum for just about anybody. Life is made easier with the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO by way of its ability to learn and map your home, allowing you to kick back and let modern technology do the heavy lifting of keeping your floors clean. With Google Assistant compatibility, on-demand cleaning is just a voice command away, and the Roomba i3+ EVO is even able to suggest appropriate cleaning times based on your schedule and previous cleaning habits. When its work is done, the Roomba i3+ EVO is smart enough to return to its charging station and empty itself.

Editors' Recommendations

Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today

The iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum in a living room.

Hurry! This KitchenAid mixer is $150 off for today only in a rare deal

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

This HP Chromebook, normally $225, is under $100 with this deal

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

The Roomba i6 is $250 off for a limited time

The iRobot Roomba i6 robot vacuum, cleaning a hardwood floor.

Best security camera deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Best Philips Hue Deals for August 2022

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best robot vacuum deals for August 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

Best grill deals for August 2022

People grilling outside.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for August 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2022

Staples Store

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.