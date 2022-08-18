Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums

Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.

iRobot Roomba 676 — $195, was $270

The iRobot Roomba 600 series of robot vacuums is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. The Roomba 676 is capable of learning your cleaning habits, and then offering custom cleaning schedules. It’s able to take on the daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors, and it even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Further demonstrating its smarts, it’s able to sync up with Google Assistant to let you start a cleaning session with just your voice. And if it’s more convenient for you, the iRobot Home App allows you to get things going as well. Advanced sensors will help the Roomba 676 find its way around your house, easily navigating around furniture, walls, stairs, and pets. The Roomba 676 is able to run for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its dock and charging back up.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $399, was $550

If you’re uncertain how to choose a robot vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO. It has all of the great features people have come to love in the Roomba, including a three-stage cleaning that’s as powerful as it comes. This makes it great for pet owners and parents, and when you combine its cleaning capability with its smarts, it instantly becomes the perfect robot vacuum for just about anybody. Life is made easier with the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO by way of its ability to learn and map your home, allowing you to kick back and let modern technology do the heavy lifting of keeping your floors clean. With Google Assistant compatibility, on-demand cleaning is just a voice command away, and the Roomba i3+ EVO is even able to suggest appropriate cleaning times based on your schedule and previous cleaning habits. When its work is done, the Roomba i3+ EVO is smart enough to return to its charging station and empty itself.

