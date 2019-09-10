We adore our pets as they are part of our extended family. Though, there are times that maintaining the cleanliness of the house from their hair can be annoying. Luckily, there are plenty of robot vacuums ready to relieve us in these furry situations. A reliable choice would be the budget-friendly iRobot Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum, and it’s discounted by 23%at Walmart. You can order yours today for only $230 instead of $299.

Some places at home never stay clear, especially those areas where our furry friends liked to stay. Good thing the Roomba 680 has a Dirt Detect Technology feature that can identify concentrated sections of dirt and allows the robot vacuum to implement intense brushing on areas that needs it the most.

The iRobot’s patented three-stage cleaning system is optimized to help the Roomba clean your floors thoroughly without getting stuck. It consists of dual multi-surface brushes, an edge-sweeping brush, and a vacuum suction that operate collectively to extricate, raise, and seize a variety of filth. The edge-sweeping brush is cleverly angled at 27 degrees to clean the dirt off the corners and edges.

With the iRobot Roomba 680, you can get extra organized and program its daily cleaning schedules per week. If advanced preparation isn’t your thing, you can directly start the vacuum by pressing on the Clean button and just let the Roomba do all the dirty work. The iRobot 680 utilizes a set of sensors to roam around furniture, and it can even avoid tumbling down the stairs. It uses dual multi-surface brushes and an auto-adjusting cleaning head to readjust on floor surfaces from smooth tiles to carpeting.

Whether its hair, dust, or even large dirt and debris, the Roomba 680 will catch it all for you. What’s even more impressive about this robot vac is that it recharges on its own and returns to the charging dock whenever its battery falls low.

Now you can let your pet shed freely without the worry of cleaning your home floors. While it originally sells at $299, Walmart cuts it further by $69 down to an amazing price of only $230. Take advantage of this fantastic deal and bring home the iRobot Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum today.

