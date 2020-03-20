As many of us as possible are now staying and working from home. And with everything that’s going on, everyone sure has more than enough to worry about. Floor care can at least be one less thing you have on your docket when you have a robot vacuum. These perpetual little helpers were made to take the stress and effort out of vacuuming and in turn give you more time for pressing matters. If you’re holding back because of your budget, Amazon’s deals on the Bissell EV675, iRobot Roomba 675, and Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 15C Max let you in on up to $99 in savings. These models are all below $300 and those approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card stand to slash an additional $60 off. Snag one for yourself, and make room for cleaner and more breathable spaces.

Bissell EV675 — $200, was $300

If you’re living with furry friends, then you probably know what it is like to be in the middle of a hairy situation. Bissell has always been a brand that had a soft spot for pets, and the EV675 simply lets you enjoy their company as it helps you manage all that shedding. It features a triple-action cleaning system that utilizes dual-edge brushes for dusty corners, a rotating brush roll, and powerful suction to suck up pet hair and other debris.

Bissell’s EV675 certainly won’t disrupt you from working. Chances are you won’t even notice it roving about since it cleans ultra-quietly for a span of 100 minutes. All you have to do is program it to clean though its full-function remote, and it’s equipped to handle the rest with smart cleaning and automatic sensors. It sports a low profile design to glide under furniture and has the capacity to collect up to 0.4 liters of dirt at a given time. It is also wired to recharge itself once it’s low on juice.

Score Bissell’s EV675 while Amazon has it on sale for only $200 instead of $300.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max — $260, was $280

The RoboVac 15C Max is one of our personal favorites for being one of the best budget robot vacuums with a 4-star rating in our review. It offers ease and convenience with Wi-Fi connectivity and a deep clean across floor types with large wheels and 2,000Pa suction power on Max mode which is the strongest Eufy can offer right now. And of course, it has BoostIQ, which automatically increases its suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed. Keeping tabs on its progress is a breeze with the Eufy home app or with voice assistants like Alexa and Google.

Consistent with most robot vacuums, this droid includes a three-point cleaning system to loosen, extract, and vacuum for 100 minutes before returning to its charging station for more juice. While it’s worth noting that it has ten built-in infrared sensors along with an anti-drop sensor, it goes old school with traditional bumping-style navigation. You’ll be glad that it has an anti-scratch tempered glass cover so it won’t look like it just came from a war trailing pesky dust bunnies or creepy crawlies.

Its brushless motor not only reduces vacuuming noise but also reduces the risk of becoming entangled in fibers. It is still advisable that you get socks ad cables out of the way to prevent it from getting stuck, though. The larger 0.6-liter dust bin holds a great deal of dust and its unibody filter only serves to increase its efficiency. You’re also provided an extra set of unibody filters that will sure help you save on the cost of replacements.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $270, was $300

iRobot is one of the pioneers of robot vacuums with a range of models at multiple price points. The Roomba 675 is cost-efficient and well-equipped to take care of both carpets and hard-surface floors by utilizing a three-stage cleaning system. It employs dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to loosen, lift, and suck away small and large debris. Its cleaning even automatically adjusts its height to always be in close contact with surfaces.

Helping you keep up with your hectic schedule, the Roomba 675 will barely require your supervision. With the full suite of intelligent sensors including the patented Dirt Detect sensor, it is able to navigate and work extra hard on high-traffic areas for a span of 90 minutes. It’s always ready to clean as it only returns to its dock to recharge when the job is done. Apart from its power button, you can simply schedule a clean through the iRobot Home app and when you don’t want to get off your seat, connecting it to your home network can enable voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Usually priced at $300, a hands-free clean is possible with the iRobot Roomba 675 for only $270 on Amazon.

