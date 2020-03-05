Walmart discounts Roomba robot vacuums for up to $180 off

If you find that you have more chores than time, getting help from a robot vacuum is a great idea. Its superior floor cleaning abilities not only make daily housework more manageable, but it also frees you up for other tasks or even a little time to relax. Whether you’re buying your first robot vacuum or thinking of adding a new one to your cleaning arsenal, here are some of the best Roomba deals you can score right now on Walmart. Each one is priced below $300, allowing you to automate floor cleanups without burning a hole in your wallet.

iRobot Roomba 614 — $224, was $379

The Roomba 614 is the most affordable Roomba. It’s an ideal option for anyone looking to step up their floor cleaning but don’t want to splurge on the bells and whistles of the pricier models like the 980, i7+, or s9+. Don’t take it as a sign of low quality, though. Despite being an entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba 614 can deliver excellent floor cleaning. It comes equipped with a patented three-stage cleaning system that allows for efficient dislodging and pickup of dirt, from small particles to large debris.

Measuring 3.6 inches in height, this Roomba can easily fit under beds and other furniture. It even has a cleaning head that automatically adjusts its height to keep the brushes and the surface being cleaned in close contact. And with the iAdapt navigation and Dirt Detect technologies in place, seamless navigation on every section of the floor as well as deeper cleaning on high-traffic zones are also assured.

The Roomba 614 can’t connect to the Wi-Fi and can’t be scheduled for cleaning; it simply relies on its Clean button to start cleaning. Its battery power is estimated to deliver up to 90 minutes of cleaning time, and when low in juice, it will automatically return to the dock to recharge.

Normally selling for $379, the iRobot Roomba 614 is made even affordable at just $224. Order this robot vacuum now on Walmart while in stock.

iRobot Roomba e6 — $296, was $449

The Roomba e6 uses multi-surface brushes instead of bristles for optimal cleaning on multiple surfaces. These brushes stay in close contact with wood floors and carpets, ensuring that no dirt is left behind. The robot also comes with an edge-sweeping brush that’s specially fixed at a 27-degree angle to tackle dirt in edges and corners.

Similar to most Roomba vacuums, the e6 is outfitted with the Dirt Detect Technology. This feature helps the robot recognize frequently dirty areas and provide intensive cleaning on those spots. A full suite of intelligent sensors is also present for seamless navigation around the home, complete with cliff-detect sensors to avoid stairs and other dropoffs.

Controlling the Roomba e6 is made convenient with its ability to connect to the Wi-Fi. Through the iRobot Home app, you’ll be able to schedule cleanings, monitor cleaning activities, and view cleaning history. Hands-free, voice-activated operation is possible as well once the robot is hooked up with any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

From dust under the couch to pet hair on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba e6 for efficient tackling of floor dirt. Get this robot vacuum today on Walmart for only $269 instead of the standard $449 price tag.

iRobot Roomba 685 — $249, was $350

The Roomba 685 is engineered to get rid of everything — whether it be small particles or large debris — from carpets and hard floors. Just like the Roomba 614 and Roomba e6, this model is equipped with Dirt Detect sensors to clean more thoroughly when necessary. This feature allows the robot to identify high-traffic zones and clean deeper on those spots.

The intelligent sensors inside the Roomba 685 allow it to efficiently move through your floors. It makes more than 60 decisions per second to adapt to your home and make sure that every section of the floor is spotless. These sensors are also engineered to guide the robot in avoiding stairs, dropoffs, and other obstacles. Two dual mode virtual wall barriers are included so you can set up areas you don’t want the robot to go.

You can program the Roomba 685 to clean when it’s convenient for you – even if you’re not at home or running errands. It can be scheduled to clean up to seven times per week so you can stay on top of daily dirt piling up on your floors.

Make floor sweeping less tedious and more genius by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 685. This robot vacuum is currently up for grabs at a sale price of $249 on Walmart — a neat savings of $101. Hurry and order now before stock runs out.

