If you don’t already own a robot vacuum to suck up all the dust, dirt, and pet hair on your carpets and hardwoods, then you’re likely working harder than necessary to keep your floors spotless. The manual push-and-pull you have to do with a standard vacuum may not be seem all that bad, but imagine what life could be like without having that chore at all. And best of all, smart vacuums can be scheduled to do all their cleaning while you’re at work so that you never even see it happening. Just come home from a hard day’s work at the office to immaculate floors. Right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the iRobot Roomba 690 to $298, a $77 discount for only a limited time.

This offer comes just in time for you to get a head start on spring cleaning, and without the need to sweat while your floors clean — letting you focus instead on Marie Kondo-ing your cluttered closets and pantries. Robot vacuums do in fact bring joy to many homes, and the iRobot Roomba brand has established itself has the premier brand.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba 690 model — ranked one of the best to fit your budget — is designed to keep hardwood floors and carpets clean. If you’re a pet owner, this robot vacuum is great at tackling pet fur and dander that tends to quickly pile up. It’s equipped with an edge-sweeping brush to get to the tough-to-reach areas many traditional vacuums struggle with, and has sensors to help guide it under and around furniture. You can clean your home with the robot vacuum’s integrated Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands or program it to follow a schedule that’s convenient for you, so you never have to worry about it again.

This model is even self-charging, and after its 90-minute run it will find its way back to its charging dock on its own. Though not as intelligent as the Roomba 960 or the Roomba 890, it’s still plenty smart, and packs the same essential smart features that you need but for just a fraction of the price.

If it’s time to change your daily routine of constantly tidying up and vacuuming, take advantage of this limited time deal so you can come home to a spotless home every day.

This same model is available at iRobot’s website for $350 with a limited-time promotional free gift (replenishment kit valued at $45). The Amazon deal doesn’t include the free gift, but at just under $300, this deal saves you money (and all the time you’d typically spent vacuuming your home).

