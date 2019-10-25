Amazon drops massive deals on these iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

The best way to deal with pet hair is to have your dog or cat regularly groomed. If you don’t have the time (and money) for the frequent pet salon visit, get yourself a vacuum instead. People usually gravitate towards upright vacuums more because of their powerful suction, but honestly, the best robot vacuums can also tackle pet hair problems with surprising deftness. Plus, you don’t even need to drag them around your house. Right now, two robot vacuums specially designed for removing pet hair are available on Amazon at exciting discounted prices: The iRobot Roomba 890 and 960.

iRobot Roomba 890 — $400

The first generation of Roombas pretty much set the template of what a robot vacuum should look like. The Roomba 890 is disc-shaped, measures 13 x 13 x 3.6 inches and weighs 8.4 pounds. It is equipped with a premium three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction with AeroForce technology that delivers five times the air power of the Roomba 600 Series for improved pickup performance. Its dual rubber brushes and high-efficiency filter effectively pull in and capture up to 99% of dust, pollen, pet hair, and other allergens as small as 10 microns without tangling.

This robot vacuum is equipped with an adjustable cleaning head that automatically adapts the height of the multisurface rubber brush to ensure the closest contact on any surface type, whether hard floors or carpets. Using a patented sensor called Dirt Detect, the Roomba 890 works extra hard on concentrated areas of dirt in high-traffic areas in your home, such as the entrance hall and corridors. It is also outfitted with a full suite of smart navigating sensors that prevent the robot from bumping and crashing onto furniture and walls or falling down the stairs. While its navigation is definitely better than lower Roomba models, it doesn’t compare with the smarts of the camera-powered 900 series, like the Roomba 960 (see below).

Finally, you can connect the Roomba 890 to your home Wi-Fi network and use the iRobot Home app to control it. Simply download it on your smartphone, follow the instructions, and in no time at all, you’ll be able to set up cleaning schedules and make the robot clean remotely. You can also activate hands-free voice control by connecting the Roomba to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

The iRobot Roomba 890 normally retails for $499, but you can get it on Amazon today for a huge $99 less. Get one for just $400. What’s more, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to an irresistible $350.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $497

The iRobot Roomba 960 looks nearly identical to the Roomba 890 and the rest of the Roomba family, having the same dimensions and weight. It differs in terms of features, buttons layout, and a front-facing built-in camera. You can see a prominent “clean” button on top, right between the “spot cleaning” and “home” buttons. You can press these buttons to manually control the robot, or program the Roomba 960 to regularly clean by itself. The camera on the front helps it map out your floors and intelligently avoid obstacles (most robot vacuums solely rely on sensors, including the 890), paired with the iAdapt 2.0 Navigation technology.

Underneath the Roomba 960 is a pair of roller brushes that do all the dirty work, lifting tiny particles and large debris with relative ease. There’s a side brush that the robot uses to clean along walls, baseboards, and furniture. It also has a built-in sensor that detects high concentrations of dirt for a more thorough cleaning.

You can set up and make this robot vacuum clean in three ways: Manually pressing the clean button, using the mobile app, or via voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. It has three cleaning modes: One-cleaning pass, two-cleaning pass, and automatic. The first mode makes the Roomba 960 pass over an area once, the second twice, and the third gives the robot autonomy to decide how many passes it will make, depending on the mess and the room size.

With a patented AeroForce Three-Stage Cleaning System and suction power that’s five times greater than the Roomba 600 Series, dirt and debris won’t stand a chance. It also has a high-efficiency filter that can capture 99% of particles as small as 10 microns. This robot is capable of cleaning for up to 75 minutes when fully charged and will automatically return to its charging dock to juice up and do even more cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba 960 usually comes with a hefty $699 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s deal today and get it for $497 — that’s a staggering $202 discount. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $447.

The iRobot Roomba 890 and 960 are both class-leading robot vacuums that are guaranteed to rid your floors of pet hair and all sorts of dirt. For $97 more the Roomba 960 provides better navigation around your home through its front-facing camera.

For more options, visit these pages for our best robot vacuums, robot vacuums for pet hair, and cordless vacuums. And click here for more awesome deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations