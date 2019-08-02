Share

Having pets at home is all fun and comforting until you have to deal with pet hair on your floors and carpets. Fortunately, there are a ton of robot vacuums that specialize in these hairy situations. A great option is the iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum. This model normally rings in at $500, but with Amazon’s 20% price cut, you can grab it for only $400.

The iRobot Roomba 890 is an excellent choice for pet-friendly households. From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on this robot to help clean up after your furry family members. Enjoy cleaner floors when you go home every day by taking advantage of this awesome deal.

Equipped with a premium three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction with AeroForce technology, the Roomba 890 can deliver five times the air power for enhanced pickup performance. Its dual rubber brushes and high-efficiency filter effectively pull in and capture up to 99% of dust, pollens, pet hair, and other allergens as small as 10 microns without tangling. Measuring 3.6-inches tall, it’s compact enough to easily fit under beds and other furniture.

This robot is designed with an adjustable cleaning head the automatically adapts height for switching between different surfaces such as carpets and hard floors. It also has Dirt Detect sensors that can identify concentrated areas of dirt in high-traffic zones in your home. This enables the robot to provide more intense cleaning in spots that need it the most. A full suite of smart navigating sensors serves as the robot’s guide to prevent it from bumping with furniture or falling down the stairs.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s easier than ever to maintain clean floors even when you’re not at home. Simply download the iRobot Home app on your phone to monitor and schedule cleaning sessions. You can also activate hands-free voice control by connecting the Roomba to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

Stay ahead of daily dirt and pet hair piling up on your floors or carpets with the superior multi-floor cleaning prowess of the iRobot Roomba 890. You can score it today on Amazon for $400 instead of its usual $500 price tag.

