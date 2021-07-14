  1. Deals
Not many people enjoy vacuuming. It’s a necessary evil if you want your home to look clean and tidy but it needs to be done so frequently that you’ll soon find you resent it. That’s why a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 is the ultimate gadget for you to buy for your home. Simple to use yet highly effective, it means you can cut back on time spent vacuuming while still enjoying a pleasant and clean living space. Right now, you can buy one at Best Buy for just $300, saving you $50 on the usual price. This is a great time to see why robot vacuums are so useful and we’re here to explain it all.

Generally considered one of the best Roomba Robovacs for pet hair, the iRobot Roomba e5 is mostly simply great for everything at home. It has a 3-stage cleaning system that uses dual multi-surface rubber brushes along with 5 times the power-lifting suction of previous models so that it can competently pull up dirt. That includes dust, dirt, pet hair, and even large debris. A high-efficiency filter means it’ll trap 99% of cat and dog dander allergens, too, which is ideal if you suffer from issues with pet fur but can’t live without your fur kids.

The iRobot Roomba e5 keeps getting smarter, too. It has adaptive navigation sensors that mean the Roomba can navigate under and around furniture and edges without any trouble. Alongside that feature are dirt detect sensors that alert your robot to the dirtier areas of your home so it can focus on those areas. Simply put, the iRobot Roomba e5 is almost certainly smarter than you when it comes to knowing where to go plus it has endless enthusiasm. Something we’re guessing you can’t always guarantee after a long day, right?

With an auto-adjust cleaning head, the iRobot Roomba e5 automatically adapts its height to the relevant surroundings and you can set up schedules so it tackles tasks whenever it suits you. It’ll even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

Don’t be ashamed that the iRobot Roomba e5 is more willing to vacuum than you are. Simply enjoy the fact that you won’t have to spend your spare time vacuuming anymore. You won’t even have to move from the couch if you don’t want to thanks to the iRobot Roomba e5 having Google Assistant and Alexa support so you can simply instruct it with your voice.

A fantastic addition to your home, you’ll wonder how you lived without the iRobot Roomba e5. Available right now at Best Buy for just $300, you save $50 on the usual price, making it an even sweeter deal than usual.

More robot vacuum deals

If you’re sold on a robot vacuum but you’re not sure if the iRobot Roomba e5 is for you then we also have all the other best iRobot Roomba deals along with more general robot vacuum deals. There’s sure to be something here to brighten up your day and cut down on your chores.

Discount with coupon on page

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$460 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Walmart
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$458 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$149 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
