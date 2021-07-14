Not many people enjoy vacuuming. It’s a necessary evil if you want your home to look clean and tidy but it needs to be done so frequently that you’ll soon find you resent it. That’s why a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 is the ultimate gadget for you to buy for your home. Simple to use yet highly effective, it means you can cut back on time spent vacuuming while still enjoying a pleasant and clean living space. Right now, you can buy one at Best Buy for just $300, saving you $50 on the usual price. This is a great time to see why robot vacuums are so useful and we’re here to explain it all.

Generally considered one of the best Roomba Robovacs for pet hair, the iRobot Roomba e5 is mostly simply great for everything at home. It has a 3-stage cleaning system that uses dual multi-surface rubber brushes along with 5 times the power-lifting suction of previous models so that it can competently pull up dirt. That includes dust, dirt, pet hair, and even large debris. A high-efficiency filter means it’ll trap 99% of cat and dog dander allergens, too, which is ideal if you suffer from issues with pet fur but can’t live without your fur kids.

The iRobot Roomba e5 keeps getting smarter, too. It has adaptive navigation sensors that mean the Roomba can navigate under and around furniture and edges without any trouble. Alongside that feature are dirt detect sensors that alert your robot to the dirtier areas of your home so it can focus on those areas. Simply put, the iRobot Roomba e5 is almost certainly smarter than you when it comes to knowing where to go plus it has endless enthusiasm. Something we’re guessing you can’t always guarantee after a long day, right?

With an auto-adjust cleaning head, the iRobot Roomba e5 automatically adapts its height to the relevant surroundings and you can set up schedules so it tackles tasks whenever it suits you. It’ll even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

Don’t be ashamed that the iRobot Roomba e5 is more willing to vacuum than you are. Simply enjoy the fact that you won’t have to spend your spare time vacuuming anymore. You won’t even have to move from the couch if you don’t want to thanks to the iRobot Roomba e5 having Google Assistant and Alexa support so you can simply instruct it with your voice.

A fantastic addition to your home, you’ll wonder how you lived without the iRobot Roomba e5. Available right now at Best Buy for just $300, you save $50 on the usual price, making it an even sweeter deal than usual.

