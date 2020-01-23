While it is almost impossible to run out of things to do, we can at least make the pain of regular upkeep more bearable with a robot vacuum. Our floors will be one less thing to worry about as this little robot vacuum scurries around the house and gets dust bunnies out of the way in the quest for more breathable spaces. And now even your wallet can get a breather with Amazon’s sale on either the iRobot Roomba 675 or Ecovacs Deebot 610. You’ll be able to save as much as $146 and even apply an additional $50 discount when you’re approved of an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $199 ($101 off)



iRobot is one of the pioneers of robot vacuums with various models at multiple price points. The Roomba 675 is cost-efficient and just as equipped to take care of both carpets and hard floors by utilizing a three-stage cleaning system. It employs dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to loosen, lift, and suck away small to large debris. Its cleaning head even automatically adjusts its height to always be in close contact with surfaces.

To keep up with your hectic schedule, the Roomba 675 would hardly call for your immediate supervision. With the full suite of intelligent sensors including the patented Dirt Detect sensor, it is able to navigate and work extra hard on high-traffic areas for a span of 90 minutes. It’s always ready to clean as it only returns to its dock to recharge or when the job is done. Apart from its power button, you can simply schedule a clean through the iRobot Home app and when you don’t want to get off your seat, connecting it to your home network can enable voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Usually priced at $300, a hands-free clean is possible with the iRobot Roomba 675 for only $199 on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot 610 — $254 ($146 off)

Ecovacs’ Deebot 610 may look like an oversized hockey puck like most robot vacuums. However, it sets itself apart with Ozmo technology that allows it to vacuum and mop at the same time. It can glide across any floor type and is smart enough to avoid hazards and carpets when mopping. On the off chance it does hit something, its bumpers provide ample shock absorption.

From dust-ridden to stained floors, the Deebot 61o stands up to the challenge with interchangeable suction inlets and selective cleaning modes. If you have furry friends around, its direct suction inlet does a great job at picking up pet hair tangle-free as the main brush focuses on lifting dirt and debris. You’ll also be able to maximize its versatility with auto-mode for general cleaning, edge and spot mode for concentrated cleans, as well as max vacuum mode for stubborn ground-in dirt. Those suffering from asthma and allergies would be less triggered with HEPA filters to boot. This way, dust as fine as 0.6 microns don’t stand a chance at escaping its dust bin.

Like the Roomba 675, you won’t be missing out on the convenience of scheduling a clean or voice commands with Alexa. The Ecovacs Home app lets you keep tabs on its status right from your smartphone and linking it to your Wi-Fi allows it to sync with smart home devices like Alexa. Whether you’re home or away, you can count on this droid to clean up to 100 minutes before it might need to juice up. Come home to grime-free floors while Amazon has the Ecovacs Deebot 610 available for just $254 instead of $400.

Looking for more options? Browse through our curated deals page to get the best cordless and lightweight vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations