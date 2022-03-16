  1. Deals
Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are at their historic lowest price

You can buy headphones and earbuds of all shapes and sizes from retailers’ headphone deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out how you want to listen to your favorite music. If you’re leaning toward wireless earbuds, but you want to check out alternatives to Apple’s AirPods deals, you might want to consider taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Jabra Elite 3. They’re back down to their lowest-ever price of $60, after a $20 discount to their original price of $80.

Jabra is a brand that’s highlighted in Digital Trends’ list of the best wireless earbuds, so you shouldn’t worry about the quality of the Jabra Elite 3. Their design is similar to the Jabra Elite 75t and Jabra Elite 85t with their ultra-comfortable ergonomics and IP55 water and dust resistance, but with improvements that include larger physical buttons for easier usage and lower weight that will make you forget that you’re wearing them. In terms of performance, the wireless earbuds deliver rich and clear sound with their 6mm speakers and customization options. Calls with the Jabra Elite 3 are crystal clear with the help of four microphones, digital signal processing technology, and beam form technology.

You can get up to 7 hours of usage for every single charge of the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds, with a total of up to 28 hours if you include the juice from their charging case. You also have the option of using mono mode, where you use either earbud while the other one charges. They also come with unique noise isolation that reduces distractions, and HearThrough technology that lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears.

If you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 3 may be what you’re looking for. They’re available from Amazon for just $60, which is their lowest price ever, after a $20 reduction to their original price of $80. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can get the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds delivered to your doorstep in the shortest possible time.

