Amazon cuts up to $40 off two of the best earbuds before Black Friday

Now that Black Friday is just weeks away, we can already see incredible earbuds deals on the top retail websites. Amazon has even dropped the Samsung Galaxy Buds to its best price yet. The retail giant is also slashing up to $40 off the sporty Jabra Active Elite 65t. Grab these discounted wireless earbuds today before the holiday shopping craze begins.

2019 Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds — Up to $36 Off

If you want a pair of value-for-money earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds is a great option. It is our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Android. These in-ear Bluetooth headphones offer an impressive collection of features at a very reasonable price. And with Amazon’s discount, you get even more bang for your buck when you buy these stellar wireless earbuds.

Smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds are some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds we have ever tested. It is amazing how Samsung squeezed so many features into these compact audio devices. These include intuitive sound control, Ambient Sound mode, and up to six hours of battery life. On top of it all, the Galaxy Buds have an IPX2 rating against dripping water or sweat — a welcome feature that the Apple AirPods lack.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds offer a comfortable fit, good sound, and good battery life at prices that will not break the bank. Save more on these budget-friendly wireless earbuds when you order from Amazon today. The retail giant is offering the Galaxy Buds at its lowest price of $104 now. That is a big $36 less than its usual $140. Hurry and order now before these Galaxy Buds deals are gone.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds — Up to $40 Off

If you are willing to pay more for a pair of wireless headphones with good sound quality, durability, and water resistance, you will never go wrong with the Jabra Active Elite 65t. These ergonomic in-ear headphones are designed to withstand long workouts that will leave you drenched in sweat. This is why we picked it as the best running earbuds you can buy today.

What makes the Jabra Active Elite 65t stand out over other wireless earbuds is its IP56 rating against high-pressure water jets and limited dust ingress. Even the sweatiest workouts should not affect these earbuds. It is also protected against dust that you might accumulate when running outside. With the Active Elite 65t, you can blast your playlist and go all out on your heaviest set or the last sprint without worrying about your headphones.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t also has good battery life. It can provide you with up to five hours of continuous use in one charge. That is more than enough to last you through a tough workout. The case also gives you two full charges, so you can enjoy a week’s worth of training before you need to plug these wireless headphones again.

Enjoy complete freedom when you move with the Jabra Active Elite 65t. Order a pair of these water-resistant headphones from Amazon today for as low as $150. Hurry and grab this Jabra deal to save up to $40 on a usually $190 true wireless earbuds.

