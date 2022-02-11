Jabra Elite noise-canceling earbuds are $85 off today

Best Buy is staying true to its name today, offering one of the best headphone deals we’ve come across. The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones, some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, have been marked all the way down to just $95, a savings of $85 from their regular price of $180. If that isn’t enough to make you pounce, free shipping is included with your purchase, as is in-store pickup if there’s a Best Buy in your area. This is a time-sensitive offer and the clock is ticking, so make your move over to Best Buy to claim your savings now.

All of the best earbuds offer great battery life, great sound quality, and great toughness, as these are the sorts of earphones we really like to take with us anywhere. The Jabra Elite 75t wireless in-ear headphones check everything on this list, as they are well known for producing great audio, whether it’s music, home theater content, or even phone calls. They also make great accompaniment at the gym, on the trail, or on a morning run, as they feature waterproof durability that holds up against sweat and rainy morning exercises, and battery life that can reach over five hours on a single charge with up to 24 hours using the included charging case.

But the Jabra Elite wireless in-ear headphones also provide something we don’t always expect from such an affordable option: noise cancellation. Like all of the best noise-canceling earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t wireless headphones make a great choice for office workers trying to block out noise, creators trying to remain distraction-free in a coffee shop, and at-home binge watchers looking for some peace and quiet while they watch. Some additional features of the Jabra Elite wireless in-ear headphones that will make this deal go quickly include headset controls, ergonomic comfort, and easy connectivity with just about any Bluetooth device.

The clock continues to tick on this deal on the Jabra Elite 75t wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones, so click over to Best Buy quickly to claim your $85 savings. The final price is a very impressive $95, a near steal for such a great set of headphones, and free shipping is included with your purchase as is in-store pickup for most areas.

