Amazon drops the beat with a 33% price cut on the JBL Charge 3

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
Music can be quite the driving force as it affects certain aspects of our life like our mood, performance, and how we generally think. Music, therefore, can be a reflection of either our personality and/or experiences. With the abundance of portable speakers in the market, you can easily take your music anywhere with you. Make room for self-expression and fill the space with booming beats of the JBL Charge 3 for only $100 on Amazon. For those who missed out on this Prime Day Deal, this is your chance to get it for 33% less than its $149 list price.

Built to adapt to most environments, JBL’s Charge 3 is not only portable but also durable. At just 1.8 pounds, this speaker is lightweight enough to fit in your bag. It sports an IPX 7 waterproof rating that allows it to be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for a span of 30 minutes. Whether or not you intend on keeping this speaker dry, it sure does save you the worry should there be wet accidents or bad weather conditions.

Matching up to its portability and durability is the Charge 3’s Bluetooth connectivity that lets you control everything wirelessly. Aside from the typical actions for volume, power, pair,  and play/pause/skip, the JBL Connect button enables stereo pairing among multiple JBL speakers for an even greater sound. Another feature you would appreciate is its multi-host capacity that lets you connect up to three smartphones or tablets, thus, supporting a seamless transition between playlists or devices.

Regardless of design, a speaker’s main purpose is to provide an audio output. More than music, JBL’s Charge 3 is backed with noise and echo-canceling speakerphones should you need to take any calls. The lithium-ion polymer rechargeable battery packs 6,000 mAh of power that gives you up to 20 hours of portable playtime (depending on volume and content.) The speaker must be called charge for a reason as it has the ability to charge smartphones and tablets alike through its USB port.

The JBL Charge 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that resonates a high quality of sound across different genres and audio profiles without distortion even when its volume is maxed. Normally priced at $149, this waterproof speaker can be yours for $100 with Amazon’s 33% price cut.

