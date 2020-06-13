5 headphone deals you can’t afford to miss this Father’s Day

If you’re on the hunt for some new headphones for dad this Father’s Day, you’ve come to the right place: We’ve tracked down steep discounts on must-have headphones from the likes of Bose, JBL, Sennheiser, and Sony — namely on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, JBL Live 500BT, Sennheiser Momentum M2, and Sony WH-1000XM3. You’ll need to order now though if you want them to arrive in time for the big day.

JBL Live 500BT — $100, was $150

The most affordable option on our list — but are by no means cheap — are the JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones, capable of surprising even the fussiest of fathers. Despite only costing $100, these bad boys come equipped with two things no music-lover can do without: Good noise cancellation and high fidelity sound. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear, even for long periods of time, so you can get the most out of the insane 33-hour battery life on a single full charge, without ever needing to take them off. For your ease of use (or if your dad just can’t be bothered to use the buttons), the JBL Live 500BT is compatible with virtual assistants Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa for voice-automated convenience and call-taking. The headband isn’t adjustable though, so you might have a problem if it doesn’t fit; but besides that, there shouldn’t be anything else to worry about. If you or your dad only need good sound without any of the added pizzazz, you can find the JBL Live 500BT on Best Buy where it’s on sale for only $100 from its retail price of $150.

BUY NOW

Sennheiser Momentum (M2) — $200, was $400

If your dad’s one to appreciate style, then he’s sure to love the amount of leather on the Sennheiser Momentum M2. The musical output is also incredibly full-bodied, only one step behind the newer Momentum 3, which we’ve ranked as the best pair of headphones for overall sound quality. For noise cancellation, these come with Sennheiser’s proprietary NoiseGard technology that actively works to filter out external noise as it comes in, so nothing gets through and dampens your music. The earcups are also designed to seal tightly against your ears so no sound escapes or gets in without your say-so. If you need to take calls, the Momentum 2 has its own dual-microphone array for crystal-clear vocals on your end. The headband is also adjustable, so it can accommodate most head shapes without struggling. There aren’t any virtual assistants available though, but this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. If you want to give your dad a stylish set of headphones with the substance to back it up, you can’t go wrong with the Sennheiser Momentum 2, now discounted on Best Buy for only $200 from its retail price of $400.

BUY NOW

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $278, was $350

It should come as no surprise that the Sony WH-1000XM3 would make an appearance, coming in at number one on our list of the best wireless headphones — a perfect choice for your #1 Dad. Topping every other pair of headphones around, the WH-1000XM3 has a lot to live up for, and it definitely does. It digitally filters out all external sound with its state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology for a flawless listening experience. Coupled with rich sound and powerful bass, your eardrums are in for a real treat. The WH-1000XM3’s features don’t stop there, however. It has adaptive sound control that allows you to specifically filter out what ambient noise you want/need to hear at any given time without taking off your headphones. With it, you can hear announcements, incoming traffic, and more without them being drowned in a sea of white noise. One tap of the earcup will also tune you back into the real world for a brief moment, so you can handle conversations too. With Alexa built-in and 30 hours of battery, there’s nothing else you could ever need. The best dad deserves the best headphones, after all. Check out the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon where it’s on sale for just $278 from $350.

BUY NOW

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $299, was $349

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II used to be Bose’s best pair of headphones before being dethroned by the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but — just like dad — their quality is absolutely timeless. The QuietComfort 35 II has three levels of active noise cancellation, so you can filter out your preferred amount of external sound for optimal listening. Its audio quality is also impeccably crisp and still very much up to modern standards despite being released in 2017. If you’ll be taking calls, the QuietComfort 35 II enhances your vocal output through its dual-mic array, so you always sound crystal clear, even in windy environments. Once you’ve charged it the first time, it can last upward of 20 hours for nonstop listening throughout the day. Connecting it to the Bose Connect app on your phone also opens up new features like connecting to multiple devices simultaneously and remotely controlling playback and noise cancellation. Alexa and Google Assistant are just the cherry on top. If you want a great well-rounded pair of headphones that your dad is sure to love, you can check out the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $299 from $349.

BUY NOW

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $299, was $399

Last is Bose’s crowning glory — the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. As you would expect from a pair of headphones at this price, the sound quality is exceptionally robust, making for a premier listening experience. The noise cancellation is also arguably one of the best around, so you always get the most out of your music; plus, Bose’s active EQ technology conforms the audio output to the shape of your ears for incredible sound, custom-tailored to maximize your pleasure. Seeing as we’ve ranked these headphones as the best for taking calls, it should come as no surprise that they have a variety of features for such. With a four-mic array to pick up even the slightest whisper while filtering out all white noise, you’ll always sound incredibly clear, as if you were talking to the receiver in person. You can also use voice control to manipulate the playback and volume settings, the noise cancellation level, and everything else your virtual assistant — Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri — can do for you, without lifting a finger. To top it all off, the headphones can last up to 20 hours on a full charge, so you’re good to go straight out of the box. If your dad’s a real talker, give him something to listen to with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, now on sale on Best Buy for $299 from $399.

BUY NOW

After something a bit different? Head over to our Deals hub for more headphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations