Shhh … Gather round, we’ve something to tell you … It’s Prime Day! Now you’ve recovered from the surprise, it’s about time to start checking out all the best Prime Day deals for yourself. This year there are loads of fantastic Prime Day headphone deals around, whether you’re into over-ear headphones or prefer wireless earbuds. If the latter are more your thing, we’ve got a fantastic earbuds Prime Day deal for you, coming right up.

The JBL Vibe 100 TWS earbuds would normally cost you $50, but today you can make them yours for only $30, so you’re . You could always spend those savings on some audiobooks or even a Spotify Premium subscription.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe 100

If the over-ear style of the best wireless headphones isn’t for you and wireless earbuds are more your thing, you can power through your morning run or kick back and relax on your commute with the JBL Vibe 100 TWS true wireless earbuds. With their ergonomic design, you can listen for hours in comfort, and you get three different-sized silicone ear tips in the box to ensure the perfect fit for your ears.

Music, podcasts, audiobooks, calls, and voice assistant — you can manage all these directly from your earbuds, so if you need to make or take a call, it’s simple. Want to use your device’s voice assistant? With these earbuds, that’s a breeze, too. With 8mm drivers, you can enjoy JBL Deep Bass Sound, so tunes sound almost as good as they did live at the gig.

These earbuds offer you the flexibility to listen, your way. Listen from either earbud or both, or make calls with one or both buds. You can even use one earbud to listen while the other is charging. Speaking of charging, you get up to 20 hours of battery life with these buds: Five hours in the earbuds themselves, and 15 minutes in the included charging case. Pair them with an Apple Music or Spotify Premium subscription and there’ll be no stopping you! The case itself is color-coordinated to match the earbuds and looks pretty slick in black, not to mention it comes in super handy for listening on the go.

These earbuds are quick to pair with your smartphone or Bluetooth-enabled device out of the box, and with their 30 feet of wireless range, you’ll always have your favorite tunes or podcast with you. There’s no noise canceling on offer here, so there are better choices if you’re after the best noise-canceling earbuds — and if you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds around, these aren’t quite up there with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro. However, for the price, this deal is a fantastic buy.

Editors' Recommendations