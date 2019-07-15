Share

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and that means plenty of discounts on gadgets, smart home devices, and appliances. If you’re looking to score a deal on home security cameras, now’s the perfect time as the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link (KC200) is currently on sale at $94 after a 33% discount.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor sports excellent specifications at a price tag that’s not too heavy on the wallet. Whether you’re just starting to build your home surveillance system or planning to update your existing setup, look no further. Improve your property’s protection by taking advantage of this amazing Prime Day deal.

Built with a compact size, this security cam can be tucked away out of sight. It has an IP65-weatherproof rating for protection against rain and dust, as well as magnetic mount and wall plate for easy installation and angle configuration. As a wired camera, however, it’s not as convenient and versatile as the battery-operated Nest Cam IQ or Arlo Pro 2.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor is equipped with various imaging tricks that promise bright and well-saturated picture quality. It has an impressive night vision that can detect activity up to 30 feet and a 130-degree field of view for maximum coverage. To save battery, the resolution is set to 720p by default, but it can be beefed up to 1080p without a hitch. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with an SD card for local recording backup.

With the Kasa Smart app, you can activate the siren to scare off thieves, watch live or record a video anywhere at any time, and adjust camera settings. It can also send you alerts when motion and sound are detected by the camera. To control the alerts you receive, you can create up to four custom activity zones on certain areas, such as the front door, driveway, or back porch. Connecting to any Alexa or Google Assistant-supported display device will also allow you to view the camera’s output.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link normally rings in at $140, but with Amazon’s Prime Day deal, you can have it for only $94. You will also get two days of 1080p cloud recording at no additional cost. Order yours today while in stock.

