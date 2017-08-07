Upgrade your caffeine routine with our top 5 deals on Keurig coffee makers

Coffee makers have come a long way in recent years, to the point where single-cup brewers are starting to become the norm. Keurig, the original brand of single-cup brewers, launched its first brewers and K-Cup pods in 1998 — and the brand continues to dominate the market. Single-cup coffee makers are now the second-most popular type of coffee brewing system in the U.S., with 29 percent of Americans opting for them.

One of the main draws of the Keurig brand is its convenience, along with the range of coffee options its coffee makers can accommodate thanks to the rise in K-cup companies. Popular K-Cup brands include Caribou Coffee, Celestial Seasonings, Coffee People, Diedrich, Gloria Jean’s, Green Mountain, Newman’s Own, Revv, Timothy’s, Tully’s, Twinings, Wolfgang Puck, and more. Although we’re focusing on coffee makers specifically here, you can also find Keriugs and other single-cup makers for espresso, lattes, and more. Read on to upgrade your caffeine routine with the best Keurig deals available right now.

Keurig K55 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Snag Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller in the Single-Serve Brewers category with this Keurig K55 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. As one of the best coffee maker you can buy, this Keurig K55 model brews K-Cup pods at the optimum temperature and pressure level to create the perfect beverage every time. The system includes four K-Cup pods, a water filter handle, and two water filters. It brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups, which are the most popular K-Cup pod brew sizes, but you’ll want to use the 6-ounce brew size if you crave the strongest brew. It has a large 48-ounce water reservoir that allows you to brew six or more cups before having to refill, which saves you time and simplifies your morning routine. This model has a removable drip tray that allows for larger cups and travel mugs, as well as simple button controls and indicator lights that help guide you through the brewing process The Keurig K55 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker normally retails for $120 but is currently marked down to $80 on Amazon, saving you $40 (33 percent). Amazon

Keurig K575 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Coffee Maker Get the Keurig model that offers the most brew size options with this Keurig K575 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Coffee Maker, which is currently $20 off on Amazon. This model offers various strength-control settings, hot water on demand, and an extra-large color touch screen. This Keurig lets you select from a range of brew sizes, K-Cup pod brew sizes (4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces) K-Mug pod brew sizes (12, 14, 16, and 18 ounces) and K-Carafe pod brew sizes (22, 26, and 30 ounces). Choose from five temperature options and utilize the strength-control setting to brew a bolder cup. This model has a large, 80-ounce water reservoir that allows you to brew up to 10 cups before the need to refill it. It features an extra-large color touchscreen display with a digital clock, and the ability to program your brewer to turn on or off automatically at a set time so you can conserve energy. You can also choose from five temperature options. The Keurig K575 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Coffee Maker regularly retails for $180 but is currently on sale for $160 on Amazon, providing a $20 (11 percent) discount. Amazon

Keurig B155 K-Cup Commercial Brewing System Get the perfect Keurig for your office or conference room with this Keurig B155 K-Cup Commercial Brewing System, which is currently $20 off on Amazon. This commercial Keurig model speedily brews coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverages in under a minute at a touch of a button. This larger Keurig system has a huge, 90-ounce water reservoir capacity that allows you to brew multiple cups without the need to refill it and interrupt your work or meetings. It has a removable drip tray for easy cleaning, which also accommodates larger mug sizes. Choose from multiple brew temperature settings and brew size options of 4, 6, 8, and 10 ounces. The single-serve brewing system has a fully programmable, full-color touchscreen that’s interactive and allows you to program the brew temperature and auto on/off settings. It conveniently works in the language of your preference, including English, Spanish, and French. The Keurig B155 K-Cup Commercial Brewing System normally retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $230 on Amazon, saving you $20 (8 percent). Amazon

Keurig K-Cup In Room Brewing System Get a smaller, more personal Keurig that fits virtually anywhere with this Keurig K-Cup In Room Brewing System, which is currently $48 off on Amazon. The in-room brewer is compact at only 11.1-by-10 inches and is designed to let you pamper your guests and other visitors. Although it’s small, it’s not a travel coffee maker for the outdoors. The single-use coffee maker has step-by-step instructions that allow any guest to operate the machine with ease. This model has no carafe or drip baskets to clean meaning there are no grounds or wet or messy filters to pick up. The machine works quickly and easily, as it brews one 8-ounce cup in under 3 minutes. It features a mug sensor that helps prevent spills. Although this model only requires 700 watts of power, it still has an energy-savings mode with an automatic on/off function. The Keurig K-Cup In Room Brewing System regularly retails for $130 but is currently on sale for $82 on Amazon, providing a $48 (37 percent) discount. Amazon