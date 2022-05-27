Keurig Memorial Day Sale 2022: Coffee makers from $70

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, but some of the best Memorial Day sales are already in full swing, including some great Best Buy Memorial Day sales and Amazon Memorial Day sales. This is a great time of year to add some of the best smart home devices to your kitchen, and if you like a good cup of coffee to start your day, there are a lot of great Memorial Day Keurig deals to pounce on. Included in this year’s Memorial Day Keurig discounts are both single-serve coffee makers and coffee makers suitable for the office. If starting your Memorial Day shopping season with a great cup of coffee sounds right to you, read on for more details on how to grab a discount on a new Keurig coffee maker in the Keurig Memorial Day sale.

Keurig Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $70, was $80

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker — $80, was $90

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — $110, was $140

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker — $160, was $190

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $70, was $80

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a basic coffee-making option that can make itself at home just about anywhere. The perfect size for apartments, dorms, bachelors and bachelorettes, and even on your next camping trip, it’s one of the most portable and versatile coffee makers available. It measures less than 5 inches wide, and tucks away nicely into a drawer or cabinet when it’s not in use.

And despite it’s portability, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker doesn’t hold back when it comes to making a great cup of coffee. You can brew any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods, and the Keurig K-Mini’s one-cup reservoir makes adding fresh water all you need to do for each brew. Over 75 of the world’s best beverage brands trust Keurig, so you’ll never be short on coffee options or K-Cup choices.

Coffee brews quickly with the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker in just a matter of minutes. It’s available in a variety of colors, any of which will add some modern flair to your kitchen, office, or dorm room, and a further $7 in savings is available with a clickable digital coupon at Amazon. With the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, you can make anywhere you like a perfect place for great coffee.

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker– $80, was $90

When it comes to the best coffee makers, the most important thing is that it makes a cup of coffee you’re happy with. Everybody has a different idea of what makes a great cup of coffee, which makes the versatility of the Keurig K-Latte an enticing option. It’s a single-serve coffee maker, and it’s able to make both coffee and lattes, and has an easy-to-clean milk frother as well.

The Keurig K-Latte coffee and latte maker works with any K-Cup whether you’re brewing coffee or making lattes, creating a nearly endless array of options for your morning brew. It makes rich, full-flavored coffee and delicious, creamy lattes. The Keurig K-Latte also features a shot button to brew a concentrated shot of coffee from your favorite K-Cup to make delicious lattes.

Whether you prefer the simplicity of a morning cup of coffee or like to get your day started with a latte, the Keurig K-Latte coffee and latte maker will set nicely in any kitchen. It’s backed by the Keurig name, so you’ll know you’re getting a great coffee maker, and with the simplicity and versatility of the K-Latte, you’ll know you’re getting a great cup of coffee as well.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — $110, was $140

One of the best Keurig coffee makers available is the Keurig K-Select coffee maker, and this isn’t just because it brews the great cup of coffee the Keurig brand is known for. The Keurig K-Select also brings some top-notch smarts to your kitchen, as it’s as much a smart home device as it is a coffee maker.

When it comes to smart features, the Keurig K-Select has an auto shut-off function that keeps usage safe and ensures you don’t inadvertently leave it on all day. Simple button controls let you brew an individual 12-ounce cup of coffee in less than one minute, and it even has a strength control feature, which ensures you always get the cup of coffee that suits your tastes.

A programmable cup volume allows you to set your coffee size on the Keurig K-Select coffee maker, and it even has a 52-ounce reservoir, allowing you to brew five cups at a time before having to refill the reservoir. The removable water tank makes for easy refilling, and a removable drip tray easily detaches from the machine. With the Keurig K-Select coffee maker, a great cup of coffee is never much to ask for.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker — $160, was $190

If you’re in the market for a coffee maker that’s able to see to the morning coffee needs of more than just yourself, the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is a great option. It’s able to use K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, bringing a plethora of options to your kitchen or workplace.

With the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, the included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup, but it also has single-serve functionality, so you can make a pot for the whole office or just you around the house. You can even brew tea with the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, a nice additional benefit of this coffee maker.

When it comes to smart features, the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker features strength control, which allows you to make the coffee that suits your tastes. Programmable cup volume lets you set your coffee size to your personal preference, and a brew-pause feature makes it easy to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess.

