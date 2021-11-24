The best KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal is here, and if you’re looking to impress with the treats this holiday season, it’s waiting just for you. Walmart is offering an $80 discount on the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart mixer, marking it all the way down from $380 to a Black Friday sale price of $300. Free shipping is included on this deal from Walmart, as is a 90-day return window, perfect for people buying the KitchenAid Deluxe mixer as a gift. All in all, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you’re going to come across, so act now to grab yours while inventory lasts.

Today’s best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Large capacity bowl

10 optimized speeds

Stylish design

Over 10 available attachments

At the humble price of only $300 at Walmart, the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart mixer makes a great Black Friday addition to any kitchen. Its large capacity bowl makes for great convenience when turning out large batches of snacks during the holidays, and with more than 10 different attachments available, the KitchenAid Deluxe mixer can play a role in making anything from pasta to burgers to ice cream.

The KitchenAid Deluxe mixer is also pretty smart. Its 10 optimized speeds and 59 touch points allow it to chip in on just about any task or recipe, including bread dough kneading or whipping cream. It looks great in the kitchen or as part of any smart home configuration as well, sporting a classy stainless steel finish.

Walmart is taking a little less dough from your pocket and putting a little more dough in your holiday baking plans with this discount on the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart mixer. You can grab one now for only $300, marked down from its regular price of $380, a Black Friday savings of $80.

Should you shop this KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

While Cyber Monday may bring a better deal than Black Friday, Cyber Monday may also bring sold-out inventories, so we highly recommend shopping now. Supply chain constraints are also a concern, which can trigger shipping delays that extend beyond the holidays and items being moved to backorder without a moment’s notice.

Another reason to buy while you have a deal in hand is that cancellation is always an option if you track down a better deal on Cyber Monday, as is returning the item. If you feel you may find a better deal at any point later in the shopping season, you can still pounce a deal and buy now knowing you have the option of canceling or returning with longer return windows in effect through the holidays. So shop now, buy now, and keep in mind the best deal you’re likely to find is the one that’s guaranteed right now.

