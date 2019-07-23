Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Drake Hawkins
By
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white

Instant Pot and Ninja are makers of the best innovative kitchen appliances but often at a hefty price. If you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer or the Ninja Foodi, Walmart has an affordable air fryer for you. La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal at a highly discounted price of $39.

The Six-Quart La Gourmet Digital Air Fryer usually goes for $89. Walmart slashes $50 off its original price just before school starts. Let a family member who is going away for college know you care about his or her well-being by giving them an air fryer. Or get one for yourself!

Cooking healthy can be easy with the La Gourmet Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven. This nifty kitchen appliance features seven preset cooking modes to help remove the guesswork from cooking. Just put the ingredients in and choose a mode. There are also selector buttons for temperature and time, allowing more personalized cooking. And with its digital display, you can check on the food you are cooking with just a quick glance.

You will also be able to make your favorite fried foods with considerably less oil using your La Gourmet Digital Air Fryer. And since this kitchen appliance doubles as a convection oven, you can grill, bake, and roast with it. Prepare delicious meat and vegetable meals or even tasty desserts with this versatile kitchen appliance.

Whether you are preparing a week’s worth of meals or are making snacks for a group, the La Gourmet Six-Quart Air Fryer is up to the job. Its large basket allows you to cook a chicken or turkey weighing up to 6 pounds. The basket slides to close, making it easier to estimate if there are too many ingredients inside the fryer at one time.

The compact La Gourmet Air Fryer takes only a small portion of your precious counter space. And with its nonstick cooking basket, you can spend less time cleaning up and more time enjoying college life — or post-college life.

Get the La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in white or charcoal color for only $39. At its normal price of $89, this two-in-one kitchen appliance already provides great value for your money. Walmart’s $50 price cut makes it that much more more affordable. Hurry and order it now.

Looking for more smart home discounts before school begins? Visit our curated deals page for the latest deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

