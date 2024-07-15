Prime Day air conditioner deals: window units and portables

If you’re keen to find great air conditioner deals to cool your home this summer, Prime Day is the perfect chance to do so. Prime Day deals have officially started, and that includes some deep discounts on popular window air conditioners as well as portable air conditioners. If you’re keen to see how you could save, we’re here to help. We’ve tracked down all the best Prime Day air conditioner deals around, as well as looked at what you should consider before buying an air conditioner this Prime Day. In no time, you’ll be well-equipped to get the best air conditioner for your home, and at the perfect price too.

Best window air conditioner Prime Day deals

The simplest type of AC unit, just mount a window air conditioner in your window and plug it in via the usual plug socket. More cost effective and easy to install, things are even more tempting when you factor in the window air conditioner Prime Day deals that we’ve picked out below.

GE 150 Sq. Ft. 5,000 BTU —

GE 250 Sq. Ft. 6,000 BTU —

GE 350 Sq. Ft. 8,000 BTU —

Midea 350 Sq. Ft 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Air Conditioner —

GE 550 Sq. Ft. 12000 BTU —

Windmill WhisperTech 550 Sq. Ft. 12,000 BTU —

Best portable air conditioner Prime Day deals

For the flexibility of moving between rooms, check out the best portable air conditioner Prime Day deals. These units can be moved from room to room so you can target cooling air on certain parts of your home with the only requirement being an AC power outlet and a window to vent the unwanted hot air out of. If your home doesn’t allow a protruding window air conditioning unit, this is the solution. Here are the best portable air conditioner Prime Day deals right now.

JHS 7,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner —

BLACK+DECKER BPP06WTB Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU —

Insignia 350 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner —

Whynter Portable Air Conditioner 14,000 BTU —

Whynter ARC-1030WN 12,000 BTU —

How to choose an air conditioner on Prime Day

Simply put, you need an air conditioner unit, right? Your home is too hot in the summer and you want some kind of respite from it. In which case, you need to decide if you need a portable air conditioner or a window air conditioner. A window unit is pretty useful if you’re fine to have an air conditioner protruding from your window. They’r easy to install, usually coming with installation kits, while you can focus on cooling that particular area without a hitch. They can be a little limiting and can be noisy depending on the model you’ve chosen, but they’re good for anyone who knows they’re sticking around in one room the whole time.

We’ve written extensively on how to choose a portable air conditioner. These units have the advantage of being, well, portable. That means you can move them to different areas in your home or office so it’s ideal if you move around a lot. You still need a window to vent the unwanted hot air but rather than being attached to the window, they have vents which are flush with the window opening.

Whatever you pick, you need to think about cooling capacity. What size room are you planning on cooling? Look for the BTU measurement as well as information on what size room the air conditioner is made for.

From there, look at how easy the controls are to use. Remote controls are often useful rather than being restricted to the unit itself, with some even working via an app or voice controls providing they have Wi-Fi.

Another thing to consider is how noisy the air conditioner is. No air conditioner is silent unfortunately, but some are louder than others so look for information on those. Not all list the decibels involved which is where user reviews are incredibly useful. If you wear headphones while you work or sit, this will be less of an issue but it’s nice to have the flexibility of not needing such an extra.

A smaller consideration is to think about how the air conditioner looks. Is it the right size for your living space? Does it look good? All of these factors are likely to be important so don’t overlook it. That’s where gut instinct is useful.

How we chose these air conditioner Prime Day deals

If you want to know how we pick the air conditioner Prime Day deals above, we’re here to explain all. There are a ton of different Prime Day deals around so it’s important to narrow things down to the very best.

Where possible, we avoid picking out tiny discounts and focus on price cuts that are more noticeable. We search the internet and many popular retailers to find the absolute best price for everything so you save as much as possible.

We don’t do that for inferior products though. Besides being experts in seeking out deals, we also know our way around many different fields. That means the air conditioner deals above are solely on reputable brands and names that we’d trust to use as well.

A discount is great but it’s not so appealing if it’s solely on something that’s a no-name and unreliable brand. Instead, you want to combine a great deal with a great name which is exactly what we’ve focused on here. These are the deals that we’d consider ourselves so that’s why we recommend them to you.

We regularly check prices and look at retailers repeatedly to see when deals start, end, or change, so the deals listed here are always as up to date as possible.