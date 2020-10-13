After a months-long delay, Amazon Prime Day deals are finally arriving at midnight. One of the biggest sales of the year is set to begin at midnight tonight and run through October 13. While Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale often includes deep discounts on just about any kind of product you can imagine, what we’re most excited about are the Prime Day deals on tech, specifically the ones we’ll find on laptops. But if you just can’t wait until tomorrow for big savings on a shiny, new laptop, then pay attention to our round-up below of the cheap laptops you can shop before Prime Day. (For our updated round-up on the best deals on laptops on the day of, be sure to visit our Prime Day laptop deals page.)

HP Chromebook 11 — $262, was $285

For those that need portability and budget-friendly prices more than anything else, this HP Chromebook is a fantastic option. Those who need to work on the go or remotely will appreciate its Intel Celeron processor, a decent 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC memory that provides light storage but also enables fast boot-up times. And since its a Chromebook, it comes with Google’s lightweight flagship operating system, ChromeOS which boasts support for thousands of apps and native virus protection. You can get this Chromebook for just $266, which is a slight decrease from its original price of $286.

Lenovo IdeaPad 14 — $369, was $399

Students on a budget will appreciate this offering from Lenovo. It’s practically a steal at only $369, marked down from its regular price of $399. And $369 gets you quite a bit with this laptop: a dual-core AMD accelerated processor, 4GB of RAM, and if you need a bit more storage for your homework assignments, this Lenovo has you covered with 64GB of eMMC storage. This particular deal also comes bundled with a great 3-in-1 stylus, which features: A ballpoint pen, a rubber tip stylus, and a built-in 32GB flash drive for even more storage!

Microsoft Surface Laptop — $730, was $860

If you have a bit more room in your budget, you may want to consider this mid-range Surface laptop. If you’re new to the Surface line of laptops, it’s a great entry-level option and can support both your productivity and entertainment needs. In fact, for just $729 (marked down from $859), you’ll get a solid-performing seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, roomy storage space (256GB), and 8GB of RAM. And even at a discount, you won’t have to sacrifice style or comfort: This laptop’s keyboard comes covered in Microsoft’s signature soft Alcantara fabric. Keep an eye out for more Surface laptop deals as Prime Day deals start rolling in.

Dell XPS 13 — $730, was $850

Looking for an entertainment PC with a touch display? Then this Dell XPS 13 might be for you. The touch-enabled screen might be on the smaller side (just 13 inches), but it more than makes up for it with modern-looking thin bezels, an FHD Infinity Edge display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and 400-nit brightness. But if you plan to work as hard as you binge your favorite shows, you still won’t be disappointed, not with its powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor or lengthy battery life, which according to Dell, ranges from 10 hours on streaming Netflix to 19 hours on productivity tasks. You can get one the best laptops on the market for just $730, marked down from $850.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 — $739, was $1249

If you need a new business laptop, Lenovo has one that can get the job done. The ThinkPad X390 is as well built as its beloved ThinkPad siblings and just as capable, but it’s all in a much more portable package, which is great for those who travel a lot for work. At its sale price of $739, you’ll still get a lot for your money: 8GB of RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Apple MacBook Air — $950, was $1000

Apple product enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the 13-inch MacBook Air is now on sale for $950 instead of its regular price of $999. This discounted price will get you a laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina display, a powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, a spacious 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. If you plan on using your new MacBook Air for lots of Zoom calls, this laptop can handle it because it comes with a FaceTime HD camera and a three-microphone array for enhanced voice capture. There are sure to be more Prime Day MacBook deals to come, so stay tuned.

