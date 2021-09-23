Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.

Walmart is offering price cuts on a pair of laptops, namely the Gateway 11.6-inch notebook and the HP 15.6-inch laptop, while also introducing discounts to a pair of 4K TVs, namely the 55-inch TCL 55S431 and the 70-inch TCL 70S430. If you see a deal that you like, you should probably click the Buy Now button as soon as you can, as there’s no telling how they’ll be available.

Gateway 11.6-inch notebook – $149, was $199

This Gateway notebook features an 11.6-inch LCD display, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is enough for basic functions such as browsing the internet and doing online research. The laptop promises up to 8.5 hours of usage on a single charge and offers a 64GB eMMC for storage with a microSD slot for up to 512GB of extra space.

For a cheap but reliable laptop, go for the Gateway 11.6-inch notebook, which is available from Walmart for only $149 after a $50 discount to its original price of $199. If you think this is the laptop for you, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP 15.6-inch laptop – $249, was $379

Similar to the Gateway 11.6-inch notebook, the HP 15.6-inch laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. However, the similarities end there, as it features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with internal storage in the form of a 128GB SSD. HP also promises a battery life of up to nine hours, which should be more than enough to get your tasks done while you’re on the go.

For a bigger screen and more built-in storage space, go for the HP 15.6-inch laptop, which Walmart is selling with a $130 discount that brings its price down to $249 from its original price of $379. Stocks could run out at any moment, so to secure your own HP 15.6-inch laptop, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

TCL 55S431 4K TV – $398, was $449

Upgrade your home theater setup with the TCL 55S431, which is equipped with a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range technology for clear details and accurate colors. The 4K TV runs on the Roku TV platform, which enables easy access to your favorite streaming content through a customizable home screen.

Breathe new life into your living room with the TCL 55S431, which is available from Walmart for just $398 after a $51 discount to the 55-inch 4K TV’s original price of $449. The deal could disappear at any moment though, so if you want your own TCL 55S431, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

TCL 70S430 4K TV – $548, was $700

For an even bigger display, go for the TCL 70S430, which comes with a 70-inch screen also with 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range technology, supported by Dolby Digital+ for an immersive cinematic experience. The 4K TV swaps out the Roku TV platform for Android TV, with built-in Google Assistant for voice commands and Chromecast for casting photos and videos from your smartphone.

You don’t need to empty your savings if you want to buy a 70-inch 4K TV, as the TCL 70S430 is discounted by $152 on Walmart to lower its price to $548 from its original price of $700. To make sure that you get to purchase the TCL 70S430 for this special price, you should click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations