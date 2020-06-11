Last chance to order an iPad 10.2 for delivery in time for Father’s Day

Want to buy your dad an Apple iPad 10.2 for Father’s Day? Today is your last chance to order one on Amazon so it arrives in time for the big day. To make the deal even sweeter, this iPad model is on sale right now at Amazon so you’ll save $50 on your purchase of the base variant. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and you’re sure to be the favorite child if you get Dad one of these this year.

iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $279, was $329:

iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $279, was $329:

Ordinarily priced at $330, you can snap up the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for only $279 at the moment. It’s the best variant yet with a 10.2-inch Retina display that means everything looks great, whether you’re binge-watching Netflix or playing a game via Apple Arcade. It has an A10 Fusion processor so it easily keeps up with everything you throw at it so it’s an ideal replacement for your laptop for any productivity tasks.

It’s no slouch when it comes to photography either thanks to its 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera for when you want to call friends or participate in video conferences. It has a 10-hour battery life so you’ll be good to go throughout the day, no matter how hard you’re working.

It also offers support for the Apple Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil so turning the iPad 10.2 into a hybrid form of laptop is a distinct possibility here. Maybe when your dad’s birthday rolls around, these could be the perfect accessories to gift him?

Simply put, this is one of the best iPads out there yet. It offers everything you could need right down to Touch ID support so you know your files and data are completely secure. Your Dad will love exploring his new iPad and discovering the wonders of using a tablet instead of his phone or laptop. It’s so much more practical, especially with the iPad 10.2 weighing only about a pound.

Remember though — if you don’t want to miss the big day, you need to order it today. After today, your Dad won’t receive the Apple iPad 10.2 in time for Father’s Day and you don’t want to let him down, right? Snap it up now and enjoy $50 off, bringing the Apple iPad 10.2 down to only $279. It’s a fantastic price for a similarly fantastic tablet.

