We can’t believe how cheap this Chromebook deal is at Lenovo today

Students and parents on a budget should be clicking over to Lenovo right now, where you can get the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 Chromebook for just $126. While it’s one of the best Chromebook deals around even when it’s at its regular price of $374, this savings of $248 makes it a steal. Fit for users who like both the feel of a laptop and the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, the Lenovo 300e comes with free shipping. It’s not every day you can buy a computing device that can compete with the best student Chromebooks for just $126, so click over to Lenovo while this deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 Chromebook

Many students and even professional users find themselves not needing all of the expensive, high-end power and features most of today’s modern laptops come with. A Chromebook makes a great option for a laptop user whose computing needs are simple, which you can read more about in or Chromebooks vs. laptops guide. As simple computing needs go, the Lenovo 300e has you covered and then some. It has everything you need to take notes, work on assignments, and browse the internet, and it provides all of this with plenty of power, capability, and portability, and it does so without having to up the price for features you don’t need.

While all of the best laptops are loaded with features few people can fully utilize, the Lenovo 300e meets all of your needs with an AMD processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. This is plenty of power to push all of your favorite software and apps through your note-taking and assignments. The 11.6-inch touchscreen is great for users who like to access their creative side, and for anybody who’s come to love navigating the digital world with a finger or stylus. The Lenovo 300e has a battery that can last all day for students who find themselves spending much of their time on campus, and it has an HD webcam that’s perfect for remote classes and keeping in touch with family back home. Fit with features that can compete with many of the best Chromebooks, the Lenovo 300e is a great option for just about anyone in search of a new Chromebook.

One of the best student laptop deals you’ll find out there, the Lenovo 300e is just $126 at Lenovo today. That’s a savings of $248 from its regular price of $374, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations