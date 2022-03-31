This Lenovo Chromebook dropped to $99 — save $235

The most affordable way to get into the world of computing is by picking up one of the Chromebook deals around. The discounts on these web-focused devices are the ideal student laptop deals because of their low price and broad compatibility with school programs. Whether you’re a student or a parent, you’ll love one of our favorite Chromebooks on sale right now at Lenovo. You can pick up the Lenovo 10e Chromebook, an education-focused 2-in-1 laptop, for just $99. That’s a massive $235 discount on the regular price of $334 — easily one of the biggest laptop deals right now. Keep reading to discover what makes this Chromebook unique.

Chromebooks have been growing in popularity for some time, especially in schools. These devices are inexpensive while giving you easy access to the web, and this Lenovo 10e Chromebook is one of the best Chromebooks you can get right now. It’s a 2-in-1 device with a modern design and durable body. You can easily use it as a tablet for content consumption or connect the optional keyboard accessory and a mouse to turn it into a full-fledged laptop for productivity. Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range that come with a 720p screen, this one has a fantastic display. You get a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution for a 16:10 aspect ratio. That lets you see more content on the screen at any given time. It’s also bright, with 400 nits of peak brightness.

It’s also surprisingly speedy and responsive. The 10e is equipped with a Mediatek MT8183 quad-core processor, which means you can browse websites and open new tabs without any noticeable lag. You also get 4GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, enabling you to do some minor multitasking. Media streaming and content consumption are supported by the integrated ARM Mali-G72 graphics chip. The 10e is also an all-day performer, with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you or your child need to hop into Google Hangouts classes or Zoom calls, a 2MP fixed-focus camera on the front acts as a webcam.

Are you interested in picking up this excellent Chromebook tablet? Then there’s no time to waste. You can get the Lenovo 10e Chromebook for just $99, which is a massive $235 off the standard price tag of $334. So hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal expires!

