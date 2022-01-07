Students, professionals, and anyone with computing needs on a limited budget, take note: The Lenovo Chromebook 3, one of the most popular Chromebooks available, is only $119 at Best Buy today. That’s a $100 savings from its already-low price of $219, and it even includes free shipping and three free months of YouTube Premium (new subscribers only). Further savings can be achieved if you have a trade-in eligible device you’re looking to get rid of, making this one of the best laptop deals and best Chromebook deals you’ll come across.

Like all of the best Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a fast, flexible, and fun computing device, made to suit the way the modern world works. It has access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and even cloud backups. Long story short, it’s a secure, fast, versatile, and simple way to go about your daily computing needs. Some people need the power of a full-fledged laptop — and if you aren’t certain which device best suits your computing needs, check out our Chromebooks vs. laptops comparison — but some people just need a way to quickly and easily interact with the digital world. The Lenovo Chromebook 3’s 11.6-inch display is a perfect window to that world, as its size is big enough to interact with but small enough to keep its overall footprint minimal.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 brings an AMD A6 processor and AMD Radeon graphics, which is enough power to maintain high performance during rapid multitasking and diving into some video entertainment. The 4GB of system memory and 32GB of ultracompact flash memory make for enhanced storage capabilities, quick boot-up times, and streamlined data management. A built-in HD webcam with a microphone makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues. Built-in cloud support allows you to easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. And all of this adds up to only 2.42 pounds and just a 0.71-inch-thick frame, making the Lenovo Chromebook 3 the perfect computing device for anyone on the go and anyone on a budget.

Grab a new Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy now. It’s a steal at its regular price of $219, and this sale brings a savings of $100 and a super-low price of only $119. With your purchase you’ll also get free shipping and three free months of YouTube Premium if you’re a new subscriber.

