Grab a new Lenovo Chromebook for only $97 today

Chromebook deals and student laptop deals make great options for anybody looking for a laptop on a budget, and perhaps the most affordable option we’ve come across is at Best Buy today, where the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is going for a head-turning price of just $97. That’s a savings of $122 from its already affordable regular price of $219, and you can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade in. Free shipping is included, and an additional hot offer, for 25% off, is a mouse to go with your new Chromebook as well.

Like all of the best Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a powerful, versatile, and entertaining computing device. It was made to suit the needs of modern computing, as it has access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and even cloud backups. It’s a secure, fast, and simple way to handle your daily computing needs. It features an AMD 6 processor and AMD Radeon graphics, nice internal specs that will maintain high performance during multitasking and when diving into some binge-watching sessions. 4GB of system memory and 32GB of compact flash memory make for enhanced storage capabilities, quick boot-up times, and streamlined data management.

And while the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is able to push out a lot of power, it can be difficult to determine if a Chromebook has enough power for your daily computing. If that’s your concern, you can check out our Chromebook vs. laptops comparison. But know as well the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a simple yet very capable way of interacting with your digital world. A built-in HD screen makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues. Built-in cloud support allows you to save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. All of this adds up to a device that is just 2.42 pounds and less than 3/4 of an inch thick, making the Lenovo Chromebook 3 the perfect computing device for anyone on the go and anyone on a budget.

So grab a new Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy while this amazing discount lasts. It’s a steal even at its regular price of $219, and at this sale price of just $97, you’ll save $122 and take home a very impressive computing device. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in most areas as well.

