Best Buy’s $89 Chromebook laptop deal is back — until midnight

For shoppers who need a new laptop but are on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Chromebook deals. These machines are generally more affordable compared to their Windows-powered counterparts, and they’re even cheaper if you take advantage of discounts from retailers. For example, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is available for just $89 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount to its original price of $219.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, with battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. It’s powered by the AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon R5 graphics. For storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a 32GB eMMC flash memory, with built-in cloud support through Google Drive. The laptop has a built-in media reader to transfer files from microSD memory cards, and a built-in HD webcam and microphone so that you can join online meetings. It’s also very easy to bring along with you wherever you go, as it only weighs about 2.4 pounds while measuring less than an inch thick.

If the specifications of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 don’t look like much, that’s because Chromebooks already function well on low-end hardware. Google’s Chrome OS, which is the Chrome browser reworked as an operating system, depends on web-based apps instead of installed software, translating to low overhead. You’ll enjoy quick startups and snappy performance on the Lenovo Chromebook 3, just like with the best Chromebooks, particularly if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content.

If most laptop deals that you encounter are still too expensive, then you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount on the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The retailer has slashed its price by $130, pulling it down to just $89 — that’s less than half the device’s original price of $219. The offer is only available for a limited time though, and there’s even a chance that the deal will end early as stock may run out. If you don’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s price cut for the Lenovo Chromebook 3, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

