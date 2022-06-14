This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 won’t win any awards for the best Chromebooks on the market, but it’s a competent, budget-friendly device that maximizes Chrome OS. Under the hood, it’s equipped with relatively modest specifications — an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. However, thanks to how well Chrome OS is optimized for low-powered hardware, you can expect a surprisingly smooth experience. So whether you’re sending emails, writing a paper on Google Docs, or browsing the web, you can expect good responsiveness. It also boots in seconds — a far cry from old computers with slow HDDs.

On top of its solid performance, the computer has an attractive design. The Chromebook 3 has a minimalist gray finish and a slim body. It also has a decent keyboard and trackpad, perfect for getting work done when you’re on the go. On the front, you’ll find a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD display, which gives you ample room to browse and create. The screen has a hinge that goes up to 180 degrees, making it easy to view content however you want. This laptop also promises all-day battery life, with up to 10 hours on a single charge.

If you’re looking for a new, affordable laptop with solid performance and a sleek design, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Chromebook 3. Right now, you can get it for a massive discount at Walmart. The Chromebook 3 is on sale for only $129, a huge $241 off the standard price tag of $370. This deal could end anytime, so hit the Buy Now button below while it’s still here!

