As the students in our lives head back to school, they’re going to need all of the best tools to get through another year of learning. Thanks to Best Buy, we’ve found one of the best Chromebook deals happening today. Right now, you can score the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch touch laptop for only $169, saving you $150 off the original retail price of $319. It’s hard to pass up back to school sales this good, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of our top Chromebook picks.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch touch laptop

Even though we’re running out of time to get all of the best student laptop deals of the season, this might be the only one you need. The Chomebook 3 14-inch laptop brings everything we’ve come to love about the Chromebook, including the lightning-fast Chrome OS, into a powerful machine with more screen real estate than traditional Chromebooks. Thanks to its MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, Full HD touchscreen display, and 10 hours of battery life, this laptop was made for multitasking.

This laptop was made to go where you go. Weighing in at only 3 pounds, it’s less than three-quarters-of-an-inch thick, and has built-in cloud support so you can easily save your files to Google Drive. No internet connection? No problem. This Chromebook has 64GB of internal storage space to give you plenty of room to save your assignments when you’re not connected. If you’re taking online classes this semester, you’ll get a ton of use out of the built-in HD webcam and microphone, too.

If you’ve been putting off your back-to-school Chromebook purchase, now is the time to hop on this awesome laptop deal before it’s gone for good. You can gran a Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch touch laptop for only $169, which is a total of $150 in savings off the original price of $319. Pair it with some of the best headphones on the market right now for a fully immersive learning experience. Click the link below and add to cart ASAP.

