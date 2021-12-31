Save $50 on this Surface Pro-style Chromebook at Best Buy

Chromebook deals are an ideal solution if the laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget. However, while they’re generally cheaper than traditional laptops, not all Chromebooks come in basic, boring forms. For example, there’s the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which attempts to pull off a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 impression, and it’s available from Best Buy for just $249, after a $50 discount to its original price of $299.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T and 4GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of handling everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, checking email, doing online research, and watching streaming content. The device comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, for a brilliant display whether you’re using the Lenovo Chromebook Duet as a tablet, or as a laptop with the included keyboard accessory attached to it. It also features a 2.0MP fixed-focus front-facing camera with an LED indicator, for joining video calls and online meetings, and an 8.0MP autofocus rear-facing camera, for taking photos and videos.

The internal storage of the 2-in-1 device is 128GB, but you might not use it much because the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is powered by Google’s Chrome OS. As a Chromebook owner, you’ll likely heavily utilize the one-year free trial of Google One for 100GB of cloud storage. That’s because Chrome OS depends on web-based apps instead of installed software, which translates to quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end components. The operating system also enables access to Android apps from the Google Play Store, so you can use your favorite mobile apps on a laptop.

It’s nowhere near as powerful as the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but the Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers similar conveniences as a 2-in-1 device. It’s definitely more affordable though, and even more so because you can purchase the Lenovo Chromebook Duet from Best Buy at $50 off, which brings its price down to just $249 from its original price of $299. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, so if you’re interested in acquiring a Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 device, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

