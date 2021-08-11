  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Chromebook is perfect for students, and it’s only $159 today

By

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, but students who want to purchase a new machine for the upcoming academic year should be looking at back-to-school laptop deals for affordable but still reliable options. However, if these offers are still beyond your budget, you should check out Chromebook deals, such as Walmart’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Chromebook S330, bringing its price down to just $159 from its original price of $239.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT8173c processor and 4GB of RAM, with a 32GB eMMC SSD for storage and a 14-inch screen with HD resolution. The laptop only weighs 3.3 lbs. and is less than 1-inch thin, so it’s not bulky to carry around when going to school or moving around the house. Like most of the best Chromebooks, it promises amazing battery life of up to 10 hours, which is more than enough to get students through a school day.

If the Lenovo Chromebook S330’s specifications don’t seem powerful, that’s because Chromebooks don’t need top-of-the-line hardware to function well. They run on Google’s ChromeOS, which is basically the Chrome browser that’s reworked to serve as an operating system. Chromebooks heavily depend on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install on hard drives, which results in snappy performance and fast startups even with lower-end components.

Chromebooks are perfect for students, and the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a solid option, especially with Walmart’s $80 discount that lowers its price to just $159 from its original price of $239. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, as most students and their parents are starting to prepare for the new school year. If you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Lenovo Chromebook S330, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

For students, Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook S330 are great alternatives to laptops that won’t break the bank. Walmart’s discount is seriously tempting, but if you’d like to check out other offers, there’s more out there from different retailers. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals that are available right now.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$155 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$250 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$310 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for August 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Verizon Back-to-School Sale 2021: iPads, iPhones and more

Verizon

Best cheap Newegg deals for August 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

We can’t believe how cheap Bose QuietComfort headphones are right now

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, in black.

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

These 4K TVs are all under $500 for back-to-school

4k tvs under 500 for back to school at walmart dt backtoschool 2021 article 2x

This already cheap gaming laptop is $280 cheaper at Dell today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Grab the perfect HP back-to-school laptop for $250 off right here

HP Laptop for back to school screen display

Best VPN deals and sales for August 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Huge 4K TVs are up to $1,000 off at Best Buy today

A 65-inch Sony 4K TV with a nature scene on the screen.

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for August 2021

Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones