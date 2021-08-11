There’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, but students who want to purchase a new machine for the upcoming academic year should be looking at back-to-school laptop deals for affordable but still reliable options. However, if these offers are still beyond your budget, you should check out Chromebook deals, such as Walmart’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Chromebook S330, bringing its price down to just $159 from its original price of $239.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT8173c processor and 4GB of RAM, with a 32GB eMMC SSD for storage and a 14-inch screen with HD resolution. The laptop only weighs 3.3 lbs. and is less than 1-inch thin, so it’s not bulky to carry around when going to school or moving around the house. Like most of the best Chromebooks, it promises amazing battery life of up to 10 hours, which is more than enough to get students through a school day.

If the Lenovo Chromebook S330’s specifications don’t seem powerful, that’s because Chromebooks don’t need top-of-the-line hardware to function well. They run on Google’s ChromeOS, which is basically the Chrome browser that’s reworked to serve as an operating system. Chromebooks heavily depend on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install on hard drives, which results in snappy performance and fast startups even with lower-end components.

Chromebooks are perfect for students, and the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a solid option, especially with Walmart’s $80 discount that lowers its price to just $159 from its original price of $239. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, as most students and their parents are starting to prepare for the new school year. If you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Lenovo Chromebook S330, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

For students, Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook S330 are great alternatives to laptops that won't break the bank.

