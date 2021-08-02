  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

By
Lenovo S330 Chromebook

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?

Can a laptop that costs less than $200 really take care of all your basic needs? Yes! The Lenovo S330 Chromebook, like the laptops on our list of the best Chromebooks, is designed to do just that. It runs on Chrome OS, which is essentially Google’s Chrome browser reimagined as an operating system. It’s a featherweight fighter, but that doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch. Because its core is so simple, it doesn’t require super heavyweight hardware components — and the result is a nimble little machine that can do everything you want (especially everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, word processing, and Slide presentations) quickly and efficiently.

As a processor, the Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook relies on the MediaTek MT8173c quad-core processor, backed up by 4GB of RAM. Now, if that number makes you balk, you’re still thinking in terms of the giant Windows and Apple laptops that require way more heft. Those 4GB are more than enough for your basic tasks, like chatting with your family and friends, browsing, watching Netflix, and light gaming. And the 32GB EMMc solid-state drive storage is plenty for handling the storage of your school and work docs. You can load up on apps from the Google Play store, and the big, beautiful, 14-inch HD display is a perfect size to make work or study less straining on the eyes.

Designed for speed and simplicity, this Lenovo Chromebook can carry you through any school or work day, especially with eight hours of battery life between charges. That’s an impressive charge for any laptop of any size. And the connectivity is full-on as well: There’s powerful Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as USB-C, microSD, and USB 3 connections. What can’t this laptop do? And at $80 off, grabbing this Lenovo Chromebook is a no-brainer.

More Chromebook deals

Want to see what other Chromebooks are out there? Check out our roundup of the best Chromebook deals below.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$700 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$368 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$347 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops both slashed by hundreds at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Tower with neon yellow glow.

Can’t afford a MacBook Pro? Try these laptop deals instead

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Apple iPad 10.2 is seriously cheap at Amazon today

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

Apple Watch Series 6 is down to its cheapest-ever price today

Apple Watch Series 6

Best cheap Kindle deals and sales for August 2021

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best VPN deals and sales for July 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for August 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap Bose 700 deals and sales for August 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

Beat the back-to-school rush with this incredible Dell XPS 13 deal

dell xps 13 15 back to school sale last minute

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large