Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale

Graeme Whiles
By
Lenovo - Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6" HD Touch-screen Laptop

When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport.

And now, they are cheaper than ever! You can claim the Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop for under $100 if you purchase it today at Best Buy. This is one of the best Chromebook deals happening today, so don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop

Part of what makes this Chromebook such a great option is that it is a 360-degree convertible. That provides you with a portable and versatile laptop that is just 19.6mm thick and weighs 1.2 kilograms.

These attributes make the Lenovo Flex 3 a fantastic choice for anyone who finds themselves constantly traveling with work, trying to tackle problems, and responding to emails on the go. But it isn’t just an excellent work laptop. With a 10-point touchscreen and an 11.6-inch IPS display, this Chromebook is also excellent for watching videos and movies in your spare time. As a Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 3 also has all the productivity features available from Google, making it an excellent laptop choice for anyone who values organizational skills.

Sometimes there are concerns that a Chromebook will not be able to handle more than one task at any given time, but that’s not the case with this laptop. With the MediaTek MT8183 processor, the Lenovo Flex 3 offers the graphics quality you want and the multitasking performance you need. So you can select this model confidently, knowing it can keep pace with your busy lifestyle. It also comes with a built-in HF webcam and microphone to make video chats with friends and family easy and teleconference calls with colleagues a breeze.

With a fantastic $100 off at Best Buy, now is the time to grab yourself a Chromebook bargain. At just $99, instead of the usual retail price of $179, you will get a fantastic Chromebook that you can carry with you wherever your work takes you.

