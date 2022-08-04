If you’re looking for great student laptop deals, consider ditching the idea of a Chromebook and check out this 2-in-1 IdeaPad Flex 5, which is quite a bit more versatile. In fact, you can even grab a great deal from Lenovo that discounts it down to $605 from $830, a significant $225 discount on the base price.

Why you should buy the IdeaPad Flex 5

One of the things that makes the IdeaPad Flex 5 such a great laptop is the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, which not only brings the overall price down massively compared to an equivalent Intel CPU, but it’s also very beefy. As a mid-tier CPU, it comes with six cores and six threads, meaning it packs a punch on various productivity and design tasks, especially ones optimized for multicore and multithreaded performance. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for folks to run with, and the internal 512GB SSD is similarly likely to fulfill most needs, although you can always pick up an external hard drive deal if you need to supplement it.

As for the screen, it’s a gorgeous 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS panel with a surprisingly good pen experience, which is important for something that markets itself as a 2-in-1, and adds another check in making this one of the better laptop deals out there. Similarly important is the weight, and at 3.3 pounds, it can be pretty hefty, especially if you try holding on to it with one hand for a long period. That being said, it fits nicely in the crook of your arm to use that way, so the weight isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, although the overall design aesthetic might be if you aren’t looking for something minimalist and muted. Even so, we appreciate that it comes with both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, which means you get a great experience when connecting to the internet, and using Bluetooth headphones or earbuds won’t end up with choppiness problems when doing your Zoom meetings using the 1080p webcam.

Overall, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is an excellent student laptop that will likely serve you better than a Chromebook, and with Lenovo’s deal bringing it down to $605 from $830, it would cost you as much as a good Chromebook anyway. While you’re at it, check out some other great 2-in-1 laptop deals for Chromebook alternatives.

