Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear.

Today, Staples has slashed 20% or $180 off the normal price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Windows 10 laptop. For $700, with free shipping and delivery, you get a powerful computer with some impressive specs. It’s rocking a 3.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce MX350 graphics card, for example.

While our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 review included the AMD-powered model, there was a lot to be said about its display and overall design. Similarly, in the Intel vs. AMD IdeaPad Slim 7 mashup, the AMD model took the title for its performance, but the Intel model was still very much a worthy contender.

All of that is to say that the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop offers some incredible performance and hardware for its price point. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, at 3.6GHz clock speeds, with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch 1920 x 1080 display is nearly bezel-less, and the visuals are handled by a GeForce MX350 graphics card, instead of onboard graphics. It has 2GB of GDDR5 dedicated VRAM, enough to run most games at medium settings. You also get five USB ports, two of which are USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C), plus an HDMI for video out. The battery should last for 10-12 hours with light browsing or productivity-use, and about five hours with high-performance applications or games.

Staples is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14-inch Laptop for $700 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $180 or 20% off the full price, which is normally $880. That’s a great deal for most laptops, let alone one with specs of this caliber. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, so you might want to hurry if you’re thinking about snagging this impressive piece of machinery.

More laptop deals available now

Want to see what else is available? We gathered up all of the best laptop deals that are available right now, which you’ll find below. See anything you like?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations